"I think the luxury is I’ll be sitting there waiting" - Kevin Love on his mindset after falling out of Miami Heat's rotation

Kevin Love remains positive despite falling out of the Miami Heat's rotation. The former NBA champion lost his starting spot to Caleb Martin after the latter's solid efforts during the conference finals series against the Boston Celtics.

Love was instrumental in the Heat's late-season resurgence. His size, shooting and rebounding impacted the game, but the 34-year-old is a step slower on defense and isn't consistent with his offensive production. Love isn't too concerned about his personal prospects, though.

Here's what he said after falling out of the rotation (via Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang):

"I think the luxury is I’ll be sitting there waiting. If my number is called, great. If not, I’m going to support these guys the best I can.”

Love has been more than accepting of the changes. It can be seen when he's on the sidelines, cheering on his teammates. Akin to other veterans at the end of their careers, Love has carried out a new responsibility as a vocal leader in the locker room. Love is the only championship-winner alongside Kyle Lowry and Udonis Haslem on the team, so his experience will count, even if it is off the court.

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree @D_Bo20 says Kevin Love has totally changed the dynamic of the Miami locker room youtu.be/OYqQb4NW4D8 .@D_Bo20 says Kevin Love has totally changed the dynamic of the Miami locker room youtu.be/OYqQb4NW4D8 https://t.co/8vxm2Khlp5

Kevin Love may have a role to play in the NBA Finals

The Miami Heat were outplayed for most of the 2023 NBA Finals Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat lost the game 103-94. They found some decent success down the stretch on both ends, which helped them cut the Nuggets' lead to nine points after trailing by 24 at the end of the third quarter.

One of the factors that favored the Nuggets was their size. They were able to get to their spots and find their shots over the smaller Heat players. Nikola Jokic bagged a 27-point triple-double, while Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. also capitalized on Miami's lack of size.

Gordon had 14 of his 16 points in the first half, while Porter finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two swats. The Heat could use another big body by re-introducing Kevin Love in the rotation.

Kevin Love would also stretch the floor with his shooting ability and try to make things tough for Jokic and Gordon inside the paint with his size and frame. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hasn't shied away from making significant adjustments mid-series, so Love getting some quality minutes could be something in play moving forward.

