"I think MJ, his footwork, his midrange... LeBron being 6'8" brute and a tough cover" - Tracy McGrady picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James in 1-on-1 game best-of-5

The endless debate on who the GOAT of basketball between Michael Jordan and LeBron James always has a new talking point, almost on a weekly basis. Tracy McGrady provided his take on the same by way of his new basketball venture.

The Hall of Fame guard recently launched Ones Basketball Association, a league set to determine the best one-on-one player in the nation. In an interview with NBC Sports Chicago, McGrady was asked to choose between Jordan and James in a one-on-one game.

McGrady picked Jordan, citing that Jordan has a lot of moves, which would be useful in one-on-one matchups. In a best-of-five duel, McGrady picked Jordan to come out on top, with James forcing a decider. McGrady said:

"I go with MJ. I think MJ, his footwork, his midrange. He's got a lot of moves. LeBron being 6'8" brute and a tough cover. I will choose, again if they play the best out of five, I think it will go five games, but I will chose MJ to win."

Tracy McGrady says Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant duo are more skilled than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade or Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Tracy McGrady at the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

In an appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Tracy McGrady called his teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets the most skilled duo in NBA history. T-Mac chose Irving and Durant over other legendary duos such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He said:

"I haven't seen a pair, a duo that skilled... Mike and Pip? There's no other dynamic duo that compares to KD and Kyrie. Even if you look at what LeBron and D-Wade was, skill-wise, they still not touching them two boys."

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade responds to T-Mac's comments

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James (right) with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Tracy McGrady's comments on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant being the most skilled duo went viral. It didn't take long for Dwyane Wade to chime in on T-Mac's statement. Wade went on to defend McGrady, saying it was not a dig at him and James, while praising Irving and Durant.

"The King" replied to Wade's tweet by agreeing with his friend and former teammate. James also sided with McGrady's comments by saying that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled players in NBA history.

LeBron James @KingJames @DwyaneWade I see no lie told! They are 2 of the most skilled players of ALL-TIME @DwyaneWade I see no lie told! They are 2 of the most skilled players of ALL-TIME

The most skilled duo debate will likely continue with Irving and Durant in the spotlight in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. However, the Nets are down 0-2 against the Boston Celtics. The duo will look to help their team draw level, with Games 3 and 4 in Brooklyn.

