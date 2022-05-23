×
Create
Notifications

"I think they need to add different pieces and another superstar to their table" - Jay Williams believes Dallas Mavericks need to add former no. 1 overall pick to be serious contenders

Luka Dončić is now 2-6 in games where he scores 40+ points in the playoffs.
Luka Dončić is now 2-6 in games where he scores 40+ points in the playoffs.
Yash Verma
Yash Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 23, 2022 07:43 PM IST
News

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks went down at home on Sunday, 100-109, and are now in a three-game deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Dončić had a 40-point game in a loss, yet again. The other two scoring options combined for 46 points, but no one else could get going.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," talked about whether this Dallas roster could win a championship as presently constructed:

"Win an NBA championship? No. I think this team needs to make some moves, I think they're too guard oriented at times, I would like for them to have a big they could take advantage of.
"I don't know what's happening to his situation with him, but like a Deandre Ayton potentially, like a Zach LaVine, another guard that can be dynamic. ... I think they need to add different pieces and another superstar to their table."
youtube-cover

Deandre Ayton's name has popped up in many trades ever since the Suns exited, and is by and large being considered a trade-piece to the Phoenix Suns.

Review : Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors, Game 3, Western Conference finals

Golden State Warriors completely shut down any hopes of the Dallas Mavericks to make it to the NBA finals on Sunday night, taking a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Golden State Warriors completely shut down any hopes of the Dallas Mavericks to make it to the NBA finals on Sunday night, taking a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Golden State Warriors' road-win on Sunday saw them go 3-0 up in a playoff series for the second time this post-season. No team in the NBA has ever come back down from three games to none in a playoff series.

The adjustment that the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have made from Game 2 to Game 3 was to drive in the paint and draw fouls. This is something that Dončić and Brunson frequently do throughout the game. It was also reflected in the free-throw attempt disparity, 34-25, in favor of Dallas.

But an ice-cold shooting night from three-point range saw the Mavericks struggle heavily throughout the game. Despite getting several good looks, they shot a mere 28.9% from three-point land.

Also Read Article Continues below

Besides Dallas' top 3 scoring options in Luka, Brunson and Dinwiddie, not a single Maverick scored in double digits on Sunday. In the 40 minutes that Reggie Bullock was on the floor, he could not sink a single field-goal and ended the game with no points to his tally.

ANDREW WIGGINS EXPLODES TO THE RIM ON TNT 🤯 https://t.co/p18kLhcf1p

The Warriors rallied behind their top scorers in Stephen Curry (31/5/11), Andrew Wiggins (27/11/3) and Klay Thompson (19/7/3) and will now look to sweep the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी