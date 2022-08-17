"I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series" - Mark Cuban reveals it wasn't Steph Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green who beat Dallas Mavericks in last season's playoffs

The Golden State Warriors made quick work of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 Western Conference finals. The Warriors eliminated the Mavericks in five games, with Steph Curry winning the inaugural Magic Johnson MVP trophy. However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes Curry was not the one who beat his team.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Cuban talked about how they were unprepared for Andrew Wiggins. He noted that they expected Curry and even Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to do their thing. The billionaire told Wiggins after the series that he was impressed with him.

"It was just guys who knew their roles, like an Andrew Wiggins," Cuban said. "I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series. We knew what to expect from Klay and from Steph and from Draymond. We didn't know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Mark Cuban on losing to the Warriors



(via "I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series... We didn't know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did."Mark Cuban on losing to the Warriors(via @TaylorRooks "I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series... We didn't know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did."Mark Cuban on losing to the Warriors(via @TaylorRooks) https://t.co/bHEFmy7RHs

Wiggins averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists against the Mavericks. He also did a wonderful job defending Luka Doncic, making him shoot 41.5% from the field. However, it was Curry who went home with the Western Conference Finals MVP trophy.

He put up 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 43.9% from beyond the arc. The Warriors won the first three games of the series before the Mavericks won Game 4. Golden State, though, closed out the series in the next game at home.

The Warriors went on to face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. They dispatched the Celtics in six games to win their fourth Championship in seven years. Curry was named the NBA Finals MVP, while Wiggins was the second-best player on the team.

Wiggins averaged 18.3 points in the NBA Finals and did doing a wonderful job defending Jayson Tatum. He played his best game of the series in Game 5, putting up 26 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one assist and a block.

Can Dallas Mavericks replicate their success next season?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Their run to the Western Conference finals last season was the Dallas Mavericks' most successful campaign since winning the championship in 2011. Can they replicate or better that next season?

The Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency but added JaVale McGee and Christian Wood. Luka Doncic is one of the favorites to win the MVP award, but can he carry the team all by himself?

McGee would solidify the Mavericks' center position, while Wood could score and defend. Spencer Dinwiddie will have his first full season in Dallas, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is expected to be healthy. The usual role players, such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock, remain important.

In NBA.com's official offseason power rankings, the Mavericks are ranked sixth heading into the new season. They are behind the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav