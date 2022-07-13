"I don't think people are aware of how focused he is on philanthropy and entrepreneurism" - Charles Barkley's business partner reveals Hall of Fame forward will donate $1 million to HBCU Spelman College

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players ever in NBA history. He's also one of the best sports personalities on television, as a member of the "Inside the NBA" crew. However, it might be time to add 'philantropist' to his resume after he announced a $1 million donation to Spelman College.

In an exclusive interview with AL.com, Barkley confirmed that he would be donating to Spelman College in Atlanta. It'll be the former MVP's sixth instane of donating to a historically Black college or university. Barkley chose Spelman college due to his friend and business partner, John Hudson.

"John has been a great mentor, a great friend, and a great business partner," Barkley said. "I was ready to do another HBCU, and with his daughter doing great things at Spelman, so I told him, 'Why not there?'"

Hudson's daughter, Jordyn, is doing a great job at Spelman college. He also pointed out Barkley's body of work in terms of philantrophy and that people should be aware of it.

"People are aware of Charles from TNT and his NBA stardom," Hudson said. "But I don't think people are aware of how focused he is on philanthropy and entrepreneurism. He knows how committed Jordyn is to Spelman and has seen how it has transformed her worldview."

Barkley started donating to HBCUs in 2016 when he pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M University in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University. He followed that up with a $1 million donation to Morehouse College in Atlanta in 2017.

After three years, the Alabama native donated $1 million each to Miles College in Birmingham and Tuskegee University in 2020. Last year, he gave back to his hometown of Leeds by awarding each Leeds City Schools employee $1,000.

In addition to providing more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the years, Barkley also made a donation to his high school alma mater. He gave 200 computers and free internet access for a year to Leeds High School.

Charles Barkley had his best finish at 2022 American Century Championship

Charles Barkley at the 2022 American Century Championship - Round One

Charles Barkley has been participating in the American Century Championship for more than 30 years. Barkley had his best finish in this year's edition. He finished 74th out of 87 participants. Oddsmakers even thought the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend would finish in the top 70.

Barkley also lost a bet to NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers. He now has to donate $25,000 to the North Valley Community Foundation in Rodgers' hometown of Chico, California. If Barkley had won the bet, he would have cut Rodgers' man bun.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the 2022 American Century Championship. It was Romo's third win of the tournament. The highest-seeded NBA player in the tournament was Steph Curry, who was tied for 16th place with MLB legend John Smoltz.

