"I think it's a sad situation, I believe it's a lot of politics involved" - Shaquille O'Neal reflects on Brittney Griner's predicament, claims "bad timing"

On the latest episode of TNT's "The Big Podcast with Shaq," Shaquille O'Neal expressed his dismay about Brittney Griner's trial. He said the situation is sad considering the current global political climate. O'Neal said:

"I think it's a sad situation. I believe it's a lot of politics involved. Also bad timing, Ukraine and Russia at war, we've taken a side and they have something that belongs to us, they dangling that."

O'Neal further added to his comments, deeming the situation movie-like:

"Dangling to the point where I see stuff going on now I only see in Bruce Willis Die Hard movies. I'll give you Brittney back if you give me back the number one arms dealer ever. "

Shaquille O'Neal's comments about the sentencing hit the mark perfectly. Griner was arrested on drug charges over her vape pen, whereas US officials have claimed that Russia sees her as a bargaining chip.

Shaquille O'Neal's comments about Brittney Griner's sentencing ring true

Brittney Griner's sentencing comes amidst an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and its influence on the duration of the sentencing cannot go remiss.

Griner was detained in February of 2022, and was arrested on drug charges. Officials at the Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport confiscated Griner's vape pen. It contained hash oil, a substance that is illegal in Russia.

Griner, like many in the WNBA, played for a team overseas during the WNBA offseason. Griner played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian Premier league. It has been the norm for WNBA players to take their talent overseas during the offseason for additional income.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling in a Russian court outside Moscow. Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison.



The true length of her detainment will be determined by negotiations on a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. Breaking: Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling in a Russian court outside Moscow. Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison.The true length of her detainment will be determined by negotiations on a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. https://t.co/2PBk2HFBR2

The harshness of the sentencing indicates a clear influence of the war on Griner's trial. A negligible amount of a substance that had been clinically prescribed to Griner (in the US) resulted in a decade of imprisonment.

After Griner's sentencing, the White House put out Joe Biden's official statement on the ruling.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney.

"My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible." (via) The White House

Griner finds herself caught in the crossfire, catching stray bullets not meant for her and her family.

