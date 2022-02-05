"I think Scottie would like it more, no question about it" - Magic Johnson believes Scottie Pippen would prefer his docuseries over Jordan's ‘The Last Dance’

Whatever relationship Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan had appears to be over after the former criticized Jordan in his tell-all memoir "Unguarded," that released last year. LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson also has a docuseries coming out in April on Apple TV+.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Johnson opened up about his upcoming docuseries titled "They Call Me Magic." The Hall of Famer noted that it would be totally different from "The Last Dance," believing Scottie Pippen would like it more.

"It’s totally different. 'The Last Dance' was about basketball and Michael’s mindset and attitude towards winning. This is about my family. This is about me being a businessman. I’s a life journey. I think Scottie would like it more, no question about it," Johnson said.

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus



#TheyCallMeMagic #TCA22 There’s magic in the air. The true story of @magicjohnson’s life on and off the court premieres April 22 on Apple TV+ There’s magic in the air. The true story of @magicjohnson’s life on and off the court premieres April 22 on Apple TV+ #TheyCallMeMagic #TCA22 https://t.co/r9JDZdN6Go

"The Call Me Magic" is a four-part docuseries that will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 22. It will show Magic's entire career from Michigan State till his days with the LA Lakers, as well as his battle with HIV and other business endeavors after his playing career.

The docuseries was directed by Rick Famuyiwa and edited by Dirk Westervelt. Rachel Morrison of "Black Panther" served as the cinematographer. It's one of latest documentary series on athletes, with Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" in 2020 and the Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena" in 2021.

Scottie Pippen criticized Michael Jordan in his memoir 'Unguarded'

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

Michael Jordan's ten-part docuseries "The Last Dance" aired in 2020 on Netflix, and it showed what happened behind the scenes during the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 NBA season. Legends, players, fans and critics praised the docuseries, but Pippen has come out to voice his frustrations with his former teammate.

In his memoir titled "Unguarded," Pippen called out Jordan for using the docuseries to put himself up the pedestal even more at the cost of Pippen and other teammates. The Hall of Famer made several appearances, and doubled down on his accusations, with Jordan not giving any thoughts or responses to Pippen's comments.

"They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product," Pippen wrote.

Some people have agreed with Pippen, while others have sided with Jordan. It's an ugly end to one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. The duo seemed to have a good relationship till the release of "The Last Dance."

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL The beef between Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen is at the point they’ll likely never speak to each other again according to former teammate Charles Oakley. The beef between Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen is at the point they’ll likely never speak to each other again according to former teammate Charles Oakley. https://t.co/TpHAv5nyfR

Also Read Article Continues below

According to former Bulls player Charles Oakley, the relationship between the former teammates might be unrepairable.

Edited by Bhargav