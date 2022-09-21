“I think Steph is still on the mission. I think Steph is not satisfied” - Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry still has 'a lot in the tank’, says he embraces being a leader for the Warriors

After an incredible and historic 2021-22 NBA season, people still expect Steph Curry to continue his on-court onslaught. Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins hasn't crossed out the idea of Curry slowing down anytime soon.

Last season, the Golden State Warriors proved that all they needed was some rest. The team continued to dominate each of their postseason matchups and handled it like the seasoned vets that they are. Last season was also a memorable one for the Warriors because of Klay Thompson's return. After missing out on two seasons of competitive basketball due to two major injuries, Thompson returned to help the team win its fourth title in eight years.

Steph Curry also had an incredible season. He finally became the all-time leader in three-pointers during a season matchup against the New York Knicks. The Baby-Faced Assassin also won his first All-Star game MVP award last season. Curry's leadership skills took the team to another level when he won the first Western Conference MVP. The sharpshooter capped it off by winning his fourth championship and his first Finals MVP.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes Curry isn't done winning just yet. Perkins also thinks the eight-time All-Star has a lot left in his tank. Here's what he had to say:

"I expect Steph to come back just (the) way he left off. I think Steph is still on a mission. I think Steph is still not satisfied," Perk said.

"Now he knows, he has embraced that role of actually being a leader. We hear how he took Jordan Poole up under his wing. We saw him pull those guys along. Andrew Wiggins, we saw him be a better defender."

"Steph has a lot in the tank. We know he's gonna shoot a lot of threes. I think he's gonna come back better, and I think he's gonna come back to defend his title, along with his Finals MVP."

Steph Curry's dedication won't stop him from performing at an all-time level

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry is one of the best players to ever play the game. His talent and skill have changed the way the sport is being played. At 33 years old, Curry is still at the top of the league and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

Last season, the two-time MVP showed the world that he has what it takes to win and lead a team. After years of criticism that he can't lead a team and win a Finals MVP, he finally showed what he's capable of. Knowing the competitive spirit of Curry, he might be encouraged and pumped to add more hardware to his collection.

He has proven to the doubters that he is capable of playing and leading his own team. Curry doesn't need any help from Kevin Durant. He won without him, and he did it twice. Kendrick Perkins is right, Steph Curry still has a ton left in the tank. He will defend his title and will shoot a ton more threes while doing so.

