"I think Stephen A. Smith said something about JK" - Steve Kerr praises Golden State Warriors youngster, questions comments about him

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for Jonathan Kuminga. Kerr even defended Kuminga from Stephen A. Smith's scathing report last month.

Smith claimed on "First Take" that the 19-year-old forward lacked work ethic and had an attitude problem. He said:

"I'm not getting in his personal business. I'm not saying nothing like that. I'm talking attitude, I'm not talking actions. I'm saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down, doing the work.

"I'm hearing that he's shortchanging the Warriors in that regard. He gotta get his act together because I'm a Jonathan Kuminga fan."

Steve Kerr quickly defended his young player on "The TK Show" podcast with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami (h/t Heavy.com). Kerr was baffled by Stephen A. Smith's intel about Jonathan Kuminga. The Golden State Warriors head coach praised Kuminga for the work he has done this offseason to improve his game. Kerr said:

"I know there was that weird report that came out. I think Stephen A. Smith said something about JK, and honestly, Bob Myers and I when that came out, called each other. And asked each other, 'Where did that come from?' Because it made no sense.

"Because JK's been great. He's done everything we've asked of him. He's worked hard, I enjoy coaching him. He's right where he needs to be and he's gotta just keep getting better every day. But we're very happy with his summer and everything he’s committed to."

Steve Kerr was not the only one from the Golden State Warriors to defend Jonathan Kuminga. Andre Iguodala said on his "Point Forward" podcast that he's been guiding Kuminga this offseason. He knows that the incoming sophomore was doing things to improve his game.

What is Steve Kerr's plans for the Golden State Warriors next season?

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are looking to defend their championship next season. Kerr explained on The Ringer's "Real Ones" podcast that the 2022-23 season is just the continuation of their championship run.

The four-time champ head coach wants to continue developing his younger players and give his veterans some rest. The Warriors are in a great situation where they still have the veteran core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

They also have a bunch of young prospects such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Patrickick Baldwin Jr.. The departure of several key role players in the offseason will give the young players the opportunity to impress.

The Warriors have a good chance of winning back-to-back titles. There are no clear cut favorites entering the season, especially with the current situation in Brooklyn, Phoenix and Boston. Thompson also had his first healthy offseason in a while, so he might have his bounce-back season.

