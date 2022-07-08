“I think they’re in win-now mode” - Draymond Green believes the Minnesota Timberwolves have a superstar in Anthony Edwards, says the Timberwolves think that as well

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear they want to compete for a title by acquiring Rudy Gobert. Although Karl-Anthony Towns has been the face of the team, Draymond Green believes Minnesota is building around Anthony Edwards.

Edwards is entering his third season but has shown that he can produce in the big moments. The 20-year-old showed up in his first playoff appearance, averaging 25.2 points while shooting 40.4% from deep.

On "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors forward commented on the shocking trade. He believes Minnesota is looking to contend for a championship now, and Edwards is at the center of it all.

"I know Karl-Anthony Towns just signed a $224 million extension, but what this trade says to me is Minnesota believes that they have a superstar in Anthony Edwards," Green said.

"The reason it says to me that they want to build around Anthony Edwards is because you go out and you trade all of them away, that means we're in win-now mode, we're not planning for the future.

"The reason it says Anthony Edwards to me is because KAT's been there. And, like, now you're making these moves, like, they weren't trading the No. 1 pick when they just had the No. 1 pick. They weren't trading picks any time before that or really after.

"But they're in win-now mode because I think Minnesota thinks that they have a superstar in Anthony Edwards, and by the way, I believe they do."

It was reported that the Wolves made several calls to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant, a clear indication they want to compete for a title. However, they are reportedly unwilling to give up Edwards or Towns.

The Timberwolves declined.



(via @chrisbhaynes, REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant.The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill) https://t.co/EUdjmDXArD

At the end of next season, Edwards will be eligible to sign a rookie contract extension.

What is the Minnesota Timberwolves' ceiling for next season?

In franchise history, the Timberwolves have made it past the first round once in 10 playoff appearances. Given their blockbuster acquisition, they have a decent chance of going past the first round.

How far do you see TWolves going into the playoffs? 🤔



#rudygobert #anthonyedwards #timberwolves #karlanthonytowns With Rudy Gobert joining the Timberwolves, we have a new SUPERTEAM in the league! 🤩How far do you see TWolves going into the playoffs? 🤔 With Rudy Gobert joining the Timberwolves, we have a new SUPERTEAM in the league! 🤩🔥How far do you see TWolves going into the playoffs? 🤔#rudygobert #anthonyedwards #timberwolves #karlanthonytowns https://t.co/pMCsQ2a03i

Last season, they went toe-to-toe with the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. But after tying the series 2-2, they collapsed, losing in six games.

Although it is still too early to call, the T'Wolves might need more than Gobert to make a deep run in the playoffs. The competition in the Western Conference is stiff, and while they would likely make the playoffs, they might not make it past the second round.

Considering their history, a second-round appearance is a step in the right direction. Seeing as Edwards, Gobert and Towns all have long-term contracts, they could evolve into a lethal trio.

Nonetheless, things are looking up for the Timberwolves, as the Gobert acquisition is a big boost. They will become a better defensive team with elite rim protection from Gobert.

