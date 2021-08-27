"I think he wants to pass Kareem" - Shaquille O’Neal on LeBron James wanting to earn GOAT status by becoming the all-time points leader

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal believes LeBron James’ ultimate plan to lay claim to the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) title is by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot on the career scoring list.

During a recent sit-down interview on the “Full Send Podcast,” O’Neal spoke about LeBron James’ ranking among the greatest players of all time and he revealed what he believes his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate is up to in the next few years.

“Well definitely top three,” O’Neal said on where LeBron James ranks on the G.O.A.T. debate. “But I don't like having this conversation because I actually know all these guys, but I know LeBron and I think this is LeBron’s plan.

“I think he wants to pass Kareem because if you pass Kareem in points, we all got to shut the hell up.”

It’s an interesting theory and one that would serve LeBron James well in his quest to be known in basketball circles as the G.O.A.T.

Shaquille O’Neal explains further why he thinks LeBron James wants to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record

Kobe Bryant #24 and LeBron James #23.

One year ago, LeBron passed Kobe for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xHv0Jp668O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2021

Shaquille O’Neal is of the opinion that the three greatest players of all time are Michael Jordan at No. 1, Kobe Bryant at No. 2 and LeBron James at No. 3. Not done with his assessment of why he thinks James wants to pass Kareem on the all-time scoring list, Shaq added to his argument by citing the 18-year veteran’s ring count aside from moving past Jordan and Bryant in career points.

“Think about it, he’s going to have four rings; he’s already passed Kobe, he’s already passed Mike, and now you pass Kareem?” O’Neal said. “So, if that don’t make him the greatest basketball player there is, I don’t know what we’re talking about.”

“When it comes to ranking, it's always just going to be Mike going to be Kobe, and then probably LeBron. But you know, that's always debatable. But again, I don't think LeBron wants to be compared to Kobe or Mike. LeBron has definitely made his own mark. But I know him and have known him since he was a kid. He’s trying to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and if I was him, I'd do the same thing. Because I'd be like, ‘Once I pass Kareem, I don't wanna hear s*** about who the best player is.’”

Ranking the best players of all time is already a tall order and the G.O.A.T. debate will rage on for as long as the NBA exists. No matter which side of the debate you prefer to stand on, LeBron James is undoubtedly in the conversation for the unofficial G.O.A.T. title.

And as O’Neal suggested on the podcast, if LeBron James supplants Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list, he will silence many of his detractors.

Also Read: 10 players most likely to join NBA's 75 greatest players list

Edited by Diptanil Roy