"I don't think this will work" LeBron James taunts critics after workout with Russell Westbrook

Since Russell Westbrook’s move to the LA Lakers after being involved in a huge 5-team, 13-player trade deal, quite a few questions over his ability to fit alongside LeBron James have been raised. The need for the LA Lakers to add shooters, the fact that Westbrook like LeBron is a player who has produces his best basketball on the ball, and his lack of a consistent defensive game are all reasons brought up by critics who think the two might not be a good fit together.

Regardless, LeBron James appears to be having none of it, and recently posted pictures from a recent workout that he shared with Westbrook on Instagram. The two stars appeared to be in high spirits in the build up to the upcoming season, with Lebron seemingly confident of the fact that the two can indeed play together.

“I don’t think this will work out,” LeBron James taunts critics after posting pictures of workout session with Russell Westbrook

Considering the similarities in playing-style between the two and the fact that shooting is Russell Westbrook’s one weakness in his overall game, questions over the two playing together were raised right around the time news of a potential move broke through. The fact that Westbrook will be the major ball-handler for the LA Lakers when LeBron isn’t on the court has especially come up as a reason why the two stars might be more comfortable playing in each other’s’ absence.

Regardless, the two stars themselves hardly seem to be worried, with the LA Lakers still widely expected to add a couple of shooters to their roster, with Buddy Hield being brought up constantly in the last few weeks. The two shared a workout recently with LeBron James posting the following caption and pictures on Instagram:

As is obvious, the two were in good spirits during the workout, with Westbrook seemingly agreeing with LeBron’s jibes. The two are among some of the greatest basketball players the NBA has ever seen. However, Russell Westbrook will be fighting for what will be his first ever championship. Apart from the potential fit, the fact that both Westbrook and LeBron arguably have their best years behind them has also led to questions about whether the LA Lakers can emerge as title contenders next year.

While Lebron James is extremely confident about his new teammate, fans will have to wait until the new season kickstarts to get their first glimpse of the two playing together.

