"I don't think we would've done it" - Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry regrets overexposing kids on social media

When it comes to NBA wives, Ayesha Curry has become one of the most notable names. As Steph Curry made his rise to superstardom, she also managed to do well for herself.

While Steph was leading the Golden State Warriors to becoming a dynasty, Ayesha Curry was exploring multiple business ventures. Mainly, in the world of cooking.

During the early years of the Warriors run, the Curry family was on full display. One of the more viral clips was their first-born daughter, Riley. America quickly fell in love with her for her antics in Steph's postgame press conferences.

After Riley was a hit during the playoffs, the Currys continued to share her on their social media accounts. At first, they figured it was harmless. Now, they are starting to have second thoughts.

During a recent interview with "Insider" magazine, Ayesha spoke on how she regrets putting her daughter on social media at such a young age.

“If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it,”

“But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, ‘This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.’”

Steph Curry agrees with Ayesha Curry on showcasing Riley on social media

Ayesha Curry is not the only one that feels this way about the social media exposure. Steph Curry also has his regrets on how much they put their daughter on the internet.

For the Golden State Warriors star, basketball has always been the family business. Seth Curry has made a name for himself in the league, and Dell Curry always had them around as kids during his NBA career.

Back in 2019, Steph talked about putting Riley on social media. He admitted that he regrets doing it because of how young she was.

“One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium.”

“I’ve always wanted to... share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family,” he went on. “I didn't know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene.”

Now with three children, Steph and Ayesha are far more selective when it comes to putting their kids on the internet.

