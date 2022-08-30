"I thought about committing suicide ... sitting by my mom taking her last breaths" - 5X NBA All-Star opens up on his struggles off the court in the last 2-3 years 

In a recent interview, John Wall shared what life has been like for him in the last few years. The five-time All-Star suffered an Achilles injury in 2019 and was also dealing with losing his family members. His mother passed away in 2019, and he lost his grandmother just a few months later.

Wall found new life when the LA Clippers signed him this offseason. In an interview at the Salvation of Wake County, John Wall revealed that he developed suicidal thoughts battling those hardships. Sharing his story, the point guard said:

"Darkest place I’ve ever been in. At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. I mean, just tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passed a year later.

"All this in the midst of COVID, and at the same time, me going to chemotherapy, me sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her.

Before his injury, John Wall was one of the best point guards in the NBA. His athleticism and ability to easily score buckets helped him make five consecutive All-Star appearances. However, since the injury, things have not been the same for him.

In the interview, John Wall shared that the hardships he endured made him a tougher human being. He said:

"And I have a great support family behind me. My team, the mother of my kids has been great, my two boys is my motivation for me. I’m looking at all that and I’m like, ‘If i can get through this, I can get through anything in life.’ And I don’t like to brag about this, seriously.

"Like everybody goes through something. We’re all going through times, nobody’s got it easy, but I don’t think a lot of peple could get through what I went through. And to me to get back on top where I wanna be and seeing the fans still want me to play, having the support from my hometown. This important period means a lot.

I went to find a therapist. A lot of people think 'I don’t need help. I can get through it at anytime,' but you gotta be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you.”

John Wall sharing this experience could prove to be an inspiration for millions out there. He has certainly worked hard to find his way back into the NBA. Many have doubts about his level of fitness. But the point guard is confident about proving them all wrong by helping the LA Clippers.

How important is John Wall to the LA Clippers' chances next season?

John Wall is going to be pivotal for the LA Clippers next season. His ability to score inside the paint and also be active on the boards makes him invaluable to the team. Playing him alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will undoubtedly make LA Clippers competitive in the West.

Aside from his explosive offensive ability, John Wall is also a great defender. He has been a member of the All-Defensive Second team in his career. The team can rely on Wall to contribute on both ends of the floor.

The point guard has accepted his role as the third option on the team. If he can fire on all cylinders, the opposition will have a tough time stopping the Clippers.

