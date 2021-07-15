"I thought I was going to get dunked on, to be honest" Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses clutch block on Deandre Ayton in Game 4 of 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo swatted away Deandre Ayton’s dunk attempt in the final moments of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 109-103 Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. It was an incredible block that prevented the Phoenix Suns from tying the game with the Bucks ahead 101-99 with 1:14 left to play.

“Just a hustle play,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game. “I thought I was going to get dunked on, to be honest with you. Going down the stretch, just do whatever it takes to win the game, just put yourself in a position that can win the game."

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer wasn’t so modest when he commented on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s massive defensive play.

"That's an NBA Finals special moment," Budenholzer said.

Asked about what was going through his head in the fourth quarter of the tightly contested match, the Greek Freak shared his mindset during the final 12 minutes.

"How bad do you really want it?” Antetokounmpo replied. “And just leave the game swinging. Try to be aggressive, try to get stops, set screens. Do everything physically possible to try to win this game."

The Milwaukee Bucks tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece and have shifted the momentum to their side. Not to get lost in all the excitement over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s special moment, Khris Middleton had a spectacular performance in Game 4, erupting for 40 points and scoring 10 straight at one point down the stretch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing his fourth straight contest after missing the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals with a hyperextended knee. The two-time MVP was asked about the last two games wherein he left the floor early, which baffled many, wondering if he was suffering any setbacks from the injury.

No one was ready for the Milwaukee Bucks forward’s response.

"How you guys say politely, I went to take a tinkle,” Antetokounmpo said, causing everyone in the room to burst out in laughter. “I went to take a tinkle and came back. It's 'tinkle,' right?"

The series returns to Phoenix, where the Milwaukee Bucks lost the first two games of the NBA Finals. If the Bucks win Game 5 on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will have an excellent opportunity to win the title in front of Milwaukee fans at home in Game 6 on Tuesday.

