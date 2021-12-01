“I thought I had that LeBron effect, I could come in and just do it by myself” - Karl-Anthony Towns opens up on what it takes to win a championship in the NBA 

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently came out and talked about what it takes to win a championship in the NBA. With the Timberwolves currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference, Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about his title aspirations.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Karl-Anthony Towns talked about how the right pieces must be brought in to the team in order to stand a chance of winning a ring. He said:

"I thought I had that LeBron [James] effect. I could come in and just do it by myself. But this is the NBA. You realize you really can’t do it by yourself. It takes a team of people who are willing to sacrifice and be the stars in their roles to really make winning happen. And it takes more than one person. And especially in the league, we’re talking about we’re playing now, it takes two, three superstars to have a chance."

He continued:

“I’m more worried about the playoffs,” Towns said. “The way I perform every year of my career, I’ve been more than deserving of All-Star. So, I’m not worried about that. I just want to win. If you really want to, you can talk about All-Stars. In my experience, no matter what the stats you get, no matter how well you playing, no matter how historic your numbers are, it’s all about: Is your team winning or not?”

How far can Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves go this season?

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 assists and 9 rebounds while shooting over 51% from the field and 44% from range. The Timberwolves will need Karl-Anthony Towns to keep performing at that level for them to stand a chance of securing a playoff spot in the highly competitive Western Conference.

With that said, no single player can lead a team to a championship. That is where the Timberwolves have done better to surround Karl-Anthony Towns with good players. The likes of D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, etc. are all more than competent players who are hungry for success.

StatMuse @statmuse D’Angelo Russell leads the league in clutch points this season.



He is shooting 42% from three in the clutch. D’Angelo Russell leads the league in clutch points this season.He is shooting 42% from three in the clutch. https://t.co/frYhSNu2P3

The turnovers are something that Karl-Anthony Towns will need to be wary of as he's conceding a career-high 3.6 turnovers per game. But with the sixth highest defensive rating in the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota have a sturdy defense to build from. Only time will tell if these pieces around Karl-Anthony Towns are enough for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win a championship.

