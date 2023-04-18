"I thought I had more"- Joel Embiid is dejected that he had only three blocks after defensive clinic against the Nets in Game 2

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid put up a well-rounded stat line during the Sixers’ 96-84 Game 2 victory over Brooklyn on Monday night. Embiid finished with 20 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks on 54.5% shooting. However, according to the star big man, he may have been shortchanged in the shot-blocking department.

Following the game, Embiid said that he was surprised to see that he was only attributed with three blocks:

"It's the playoffs. Every possession matters. And I had, what, three blocks ... Only three blocks?” Embiid said.

“I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper ... I thought I had more. That's the level that I have to get to, and I'm gonna do it every game."

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers overcome first-half struggles to win Game 2

It took a team effort for the Philadelphia 76ers to overcome their first-half struggles in Game 2 against Brooklyn. The Sixers trailed by five points at halftime before outscoring the Nets 52-35 in the second half. Philly was led by rising star guard Tyrese Maxey with 33 points on 56.5% shooting.

The Sixers held the Nets to a season-low 84 points, including just 35 points in the second half. Brooklyn was led by sharpshooting forward Cameron Johnson with 28 points, four rebounds, two steals, and five 3-pointers on 57.9% shooting.

During his postgame interview, Joel Embiid explained that the Sixers didn’t play their best, however, they found a way to overcome their struggles:

"What happened in the second half was we just figured out what worked, and we just kept doing it over and over and over,” Embiid said.

“They stuck to their game plan, they didn't make any adjustments, and we just figured it out and just kept playing together."

Embiid added that he is fine to score less if it is for the good of his team:

"People think I just love scoring, which I don't think is true,” Embiid said.

“I enjoy winning, and doing whatever it takes to win. Some nights I have to shoot a lot and score a lot. Some nights I'm gonna get double-teamed and have to make the passes. I believe in playing the right way."

Following the win, the Sixers are now a combined 6-0 against the Nets in the regular season and playoffs this season.

Game 3 will be on Thursday in Brooklyn.

