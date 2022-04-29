“I thought Joel Embiid looked like the best player on the planet… I just thought he came out and said, ‘Watch this’" - Skip Bayless impressed by Philadelphia 76ers’ performance in game 6 win over Raptors

Joel Embiid, playing with a torn ligament that will require offseason surgery, provided a signature performance on the road in a closeout game on Thursday.

Embiid's night wowed analyst Skip Bayless.

On “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Friday, Bayless said:

“I thought Joel Embiid looked like the best player on the planet. … I just thought he came out and said, ‘Watch this.’”

Embiid put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the 76ers, who had lost two straight games, blew out the Toronto Raptors 132-97. The Game 6 victory advanced No. 4 seed Philadelphia to the Eastern Conference semifinals against No. 1 seed Miami Heat. That series will begin Monday in Miami.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors were neck-and-neck until late in the third quarter, when Philadelphia pulled away.

Embiid averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in the series.

Bayless also had some positive words about what he saw from Philly’s new guard, James Harden:

“More importantly, James Harden looked liked who he used to be.”

After Harden’s trade to Philadelphia in February, many reported that he looked like he was having trouble adapting to his new team. Some even said Harden, who will turn 33 in August, may not be able to play at the same caliber he once did. But it looks like Harden has managed to prove most wrong with his most recent efforts.

Harden finished Game 6 with 22 points, 15 assists and six rebounds. Beyond the stats, Harden was creating open lanes with ease and driving to the net as swiftly as he ever has.

With James running the point so well, as evidenced by the 15 assists, and Embiid ruling the key even better, the 76ers are strong contenders for the championship.

With Philadelphia losing two straight games, Embiid getting injured and the series heading to Toronto for Game 6, the Raptors had a chance to make history. However, the loss meant that NBA teams are now 0-146 when falling behind 3-0.

With Toronto All-Star guard Fred VanVleet (hip flexor) out and Embiid playing like “the best player on the planet,” the Raptors fans' fun ended in dominant fashion.

Embiid even caught a hard elbow from Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and continued to play. The play did not look intentional, as it happened when he turned his elbow while extending for a drive towards the net. But the call was questionable as tensions between Siakam and Embiid had been high for the entire series.

After Game 6 however, the two seemed to rectify their differences.

Immediately following Philadelphia's Game 6 victory, Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam found each other and hugged. The embrace was on the longer side and ended with a nod of agreement, so they probably cleared the air and moved forward.

Embiid and his 76ers are set to face Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat. Both teams are cooking at the moment, so the series is expected to be a competitive showdown. Both have hard defenses with quick rotational offenses, so the matchup is sure to be close. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday.

