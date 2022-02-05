“I told him you would never dunk on me, I’mma hit you to the fu****g head” - Charles Oakley on going up against Shaquille O’Neal

Charles Oakley made a reputation throughout his career as someone who wasn't afraid of anyone. That included Shaquille O'Neal, who was known as one of the most powerful and dominant centers to ever play in the NBA.

Although Oakley was never a superstar, he was a crucial part of any roster. He was known for a fearless mentality and would often "set the tone" for his teammates.

On a recent episode of "All the Smoke," Oakley shared stories from his 19-year career. One story detailed how Oakley loved the challenge of playing against O'Neal.

"Shaq can't back me down. ... I just like playing against Shaq," Oakley said. "He's a big guy, but when you're a big like that, one thing you don't want to do is get too close to him. You always want to keep your balance 'cause Shaq wants to feel you and spin. I've seen that move so many times – just spin and dunk on everybody."

O'Neal was viewed as a daunting task for any defender as he was one of the most physically gifted centers in NBA history. Although Oakley was at a disadvantage when it came to overall size, the veteran forward said he wasn't afraid of O'Neal. Oakley then shared a playful soundbite of some trash-talking he exchanged with O'Neal.

"I told him you would never dunk on me," Oakley said. "I'mma hit you to the fu****g head."

Shaquille O'Neal was a terrifying opponent for NBA defenders, including Charles Oakley.

Throughout his illustrious NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal had the ability to overpower his opponents on any given night.

Shaq came into the league with a rare combination of quickness and strength. Fans had never seen a player of O'Neal's size move with such ease. O'Neal regularly took defenders down to the post, backed them down and then dunked on them with terrifying power.

To hear Charles Oakley talk about loving the challenge of playing against O'Neal speaks to the type of competitor he was throughout his career. Oakley was a two-time All-Defensive player and he was known for his ability to be the "muscle" inside for his team. Oakley was one of the more feared players around the league, based off his mentality and passion on the court every night.

