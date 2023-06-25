'I told y'all I'm the black Steph Curry' - Shaquille O'Neal trolls Warriors star by shooting a ball at his DJ Diesel concert

Shaquille O'Neal has remained in the limelight despite retiring from the NBA following the 2010-2011 season. While he was known as one of the greatest and most dominant players of all time on the court, he is known for his countless business ventures off the court.

O'Neal has been in the music industry virtually since reaching the NBA, releasing four hip-hop studio albums. His first album was released in 1993 as he was preparing to begin his second season in the league. As of late, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer has ventured into electronic music.

He made his DJ debut at Electric Daisy Carnival in 2021 under the stage name DJ Diesel. O'Neal recently shared footage to Instagram of him shooting a miniature basketball into a hoop in the crowd during his latest set. He captioned the post:

"I told y'all I'm the black Steph Curry"

"I make em when I need to make em 😂- #funny #shaq #comedy #musicfestival #festival #dj #trending #trendingreels"

Check out Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram post below:

While Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players of all time, he was not known for his shooting ability. He shot just 52.7% from the free-throw line in his career.

After shooting 13-17 and 11-15 from the free-throw line in Games 6 and 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals, which the Los Angeles Lakers won by just four and six points, to help lead the team back to the NBA Finals, O'Neal famously quipped that he makes his free throws when he needs to.

What did Shaquille O'Neal blame for his poor free-throw shooting?

Shaquille O'Neal struggled at the free-throw line throughout his career, clearing the 60.0% mark just once, when he shot 62.2% in 2002-2003. O'Neal famously stated:

"Me having a beautiful wife and great family and friends around me, all the money I’ve got, all the things that I’ve got, a Ferrari that I just ripped the top off of and turned into a convertible, the rings I got, the two mansions on the water, a master’s in criminal justice, I’m a cop, plus I look good."

"So to me, shooting 40 percent at the foul line is just God’s way of saying that nobody’s perfect. If I shot 90 percent from the line, it just wouldn’t be right."

While O'Neal struggled tremendously at the line throughout his career, it did not hinder him as he was able to win four championships. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, his first year of eligibility.

