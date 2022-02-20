"I told you, Shaq! Vegas got the odds wrong" - Karl Anthony-Towns sends a hilarious message to Shaquille O'Neal after winning the 3-point contest

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns let NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal know that it wasn't a wise decision to bet against him in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend 3-point contest. KAT lived up to his tag as the best shooting big man in the league and won the event, edging the likes of Trae Young and Luke Kennard to claim the title.

Following his win, the T'Wolves big man had a few things to say in Shaq's direction who was present in the arena courtside.

“I told you Shaq!” Towns yelled at Shaq. “Vegas got the odds wrong. I been told you that.”

Shaquille O'Neal acknowledged Towns' comments as he gestured towards him, saying:

"You told me"

Karl Anthony-Towns opened the contest by scoring 22 points in the first half. He opened the final round by knocking down nine of his first ten shots, eventually ending up with a score of 29, three more than the other two finalists, Trae Young and Luke Kennard.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



The previous was 28 by Devin Booker.



With his 29th point, Karl-Anthony Towns set a new 3-Point Contest recordThe previous was 28 by Devin Booker. With his 29th point, Karl-Anthony Towns set a new 3-Point Contest record 🔥The previous was 28 by Devin Booker.https://t.co/d0fHog6JOD

Towns also ended up breaking Steph Curry and Devin Booker's record by scoring 29 points, one more than the sharpshooting guards had registered previously. KAT has averaged 24.4 points per game this year, shooting a career-high 41% from deep. He will once again be in action at the All-Star weekend, representing Team Durant on Sunday night in the All-Star game.

Karl Anthony-Towns becomes only the third big-man to win 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Weekend as Shaquille O'Neal watches on

Shaquille O'Neal was in attendance for Saturday's events at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekends

Karl Anthony-Towns made history following his 3-point contest win on Saturday at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. He became just the third big man in the history of the event to win the contest. Kevin Love and Dirk Nowitzki were the first bigs to win this challenge.

KAT's win only goes to show how the modern-day NBA has changed. The game went from bigs like Shaquille O'Neal, who majorly did most of the work inside the paint on offense, to Towns himself, who is a threat from the perimeter as well.

As per ESPN Stats and Info, Karl Anthony-Towns was 13-1 to win the contest at Caesars Sportsbook, the longest odds on the field. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that the All-Star center was unfazed to go ahead and perform to the best of his abilities.

Edited by Parimal