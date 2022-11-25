“I tore my house up…I'd break couches, I just throw plates” – Shaquille O'Neal shares he went berserk at home after a bad night at free throw line

Being the most dominant player in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal could do almost anything on the court. One of his biggest weaknesses was his free-throw shooting and opposing teams would often target O'Neal during late-game situations due to his poor performances on the charity stripe.

In a brand new edition of The Big Podcast, Spice Adams asked the NBA legend what he'd often do when he'd have a bad shooting night. O'Neal answered the question honestly.

"I tore my house up, I really did," O'Neal said. "I would just come in and the first thing I see I'd break, except the TV. I'd break couches, I just throw plates or throw food on the floor. Yeah, all that stuff."

"Kudos to my family, especially my babies. Like, when I had a bad game, it's not like I would take it out on them, anyway. But like when I had a bad game, they'd just be in a room chilling... And then, they also knew on game days, daddy needed to sleep from one to four, and they did a perfect job of just you know playing downstairs."

The former LA Lakers star has made quite a fortune just by playing his brand of basketball. This made him one of the most feared players in NBA history. However, his brand of basketball didn't include a reliable free-throw shot. This was the reason why the "Hack-a-Shaq" tactic was born.

Most teams used the tactic against the 15-time All-Star to extend the game and prevent Shaq's team from scoring. In a funny incident, San Antonio Spurs' longtime coach Gregg Popovich pulled a prank on the funny big man.

During one game against the Phoenix Suns, Pop immediately instructed Michael Finley to foul O'Neal during the first five seconds of the game. As the big man turned to Pop, the head coach laughed with two thumbs up, which O'Neal also found quite hilarious.

Shaquille O'Neal still isn't done mocking Dwight Howard

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard fighting for a rebound

Shaquille O'Neal isn't Dwight Howard's biggest fan and is well-known in various NBA communities. Ever since Howard started using the "Superman" nickname, O'Neal has expressed his annoyance. Even now that the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year is out of the league, Shaq still voices out his distaste.

Howard is currently playing in Taiwan's T1 League, after months of not getting any offers from NBA teams. In his first game with the Taoyuan Leopards, Dwight posted 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks.

O'Neal took the opportunity to roast Howard on his podcast. He said:

"He's supposed to have 30 PTS playing against a dude 5'8". This league reminds me of the Lifetime Fitness league."

It looks like the beef between the two former Orlando Magic stars isn't over. Howard responded to O'Neal's comments on Instagram live.

