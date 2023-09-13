Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the chance to play for Greece the 2023 FIBA World Cup but he is still quite aware of what is going on around the basketball community including the Noah Lyles comments about the NBA champions.

The American sprinter was trending on social media following comments where he disagreed with winners in major American sports leagues, such as the NBA, being called "World Champions".

Many NBA players disagree on what Lyles said but two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo differs.

"I wanted to back him up so bad, you know. He received so much backlash for saying the, like, obvious," said Antetokounmpo in an interview with 48 Minutes.

As a former NBA champion himself, 'The Greek Freak' would justify Lyles' comments and his reasoning.

"I don't think in any other sport you are called the world champions. You know, like in soccer, which is way bigger than the NBA, more popular than the NBA," Antetokounmpo said.

"When the Champions League, the UEFA Champions League, you know, champions....they don't say the world champion, you know. When they win the World Cup, they play against the USA team, they play against the teams around the world, you know, countries around the world, then they say world champs."

The 'World Champion' debate intensified after Team USA finished fourth in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with Noah Lyles getting praised by netizens.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still believes that the best talent in the world is in the NBA

Despite his comments in support of Lyles, Giannis Antetokounmpo still acknowledged that the NBA has the best competition.

"The NBA is the best league in the world and the talent in the NBA is the best that you will ever see in your life. It's not even close," said Antetokounmpo.

By siding with Noah Lyles' comments, Antetokounmpo knows that he is risking himself from getting scrutinized but it is what he honestly believes.

"I might get some backlash for this, but I really do not care. I totally agree with him," Antetokounmpo said.

The 28-year-old big man is about to enter his 11th season in the NBA. His career averages in the regular season are at 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals.

In 10 seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already a 7-time NBA All-Star and has won NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.