"Noah Lyles was right all along" - NBA fans roast USA as Canada prevail in bronze medal game at FIBA World Cup 2023

Canada defeated Team USA in a thrilling contest which went into overtime and claimed the 118-127 win in the third-place game to earn the bronze medal.

The Canadians could win the game in regulation, but Mikal Bridges hit an insane three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game and force overtime (111-111).

Canada won the bronze medal for the first time in its history in World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After the game, basketball fans took to social media and roasted the Americans for their failure to win the FIBA World Cup title. Many of them even used Noah Lyles' recent quote about NBA champions calling themselves world champions.

"Noah Lyles was right all along, USA couldn’t even get a medal," a Twitter user wrote. "Congratulations to the world CHAMPIONS (because they had the best roster) as they go back home empty handed with 3 losses," another user said. "New banner for NBA: Almost World Champions of USA," another user tweeted. "WORLD CHAMPIONS OF WHAT?" another user wrote. "No World Cup and no the best loser medal for USA," a Twitter user said. "World champion of what can't even secure bronze," another user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dillon Brooks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stun Team USA to win bronze medal

Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closed their FIBA World Cup campaign with a stellar performance on Sunday, leading Canada to the 118-127 victory over Team USA to win the bronze medal.

The Canadians won their first FIBA World Cup medal, while the Americans failed to win a medal or the World Cup title for the second time in a row. They finished seventh in 2019 and fourth this year.

Dillon Brooks erupted for a game-high 39 points, on 12/18 shooting and 7/8 from beyond the arc, with 21 of them coming in the first half (on 5/5 from three).

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists, on 11/20 shooting, as Canada's star duo combined for 70 points in the third-place game. Fellow star RJ Barrett posted 23 points and seven rebounds for the winners.

Expand Tweet

On the contrary, Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves led six players in double-digit scoring for the losing squad with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Mikal Bridges had 19 points and five rebounds for the Americans, including a wild three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Canada was in control for the majority of the game, but the Americans always found a way to come back and turn things around. And when it looked like the game was over, Bridges intentionally missed a free throw, but took his own rebound and beat the buzzer from beyond the arc.

In overtime, though, Canada stood tall, allowed just seven points, and outscored their opponents 7-16 to seal the deal and the bronze medal.

Team USA will look to bounce back in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where many NBA megastars are expected to make their return to the national team en route to an Olympic gold medal.