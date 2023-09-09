"Father Time takes its toll": Former USA Basketball director once opined in 2021 that LeBron James' Olympic career is likely over

It has been 11 years since LeBron James last suited for Team USA, and as he is entering the final years of his career, it is unclear if he will suit up again for a major FIBA tournament.

Even though the "King" has never ruled out a return to the national team as long as he remains an active player, former USA Basketball Director Jerry Colangelo doesn't expect this to happen.

Colangelo shared his thoughts in 2021 on why LeBron James will likely not return to Team USA ever again. Colangelo told ESPN Radio before the start of the Olympic Games in 2021:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Father Time takes its toll. If you're a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it's a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he's got a lot of things going on in his life.

"So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over."

LeBron James last played for Team USA in the 2012 Olympic Games, leading the Americans to the gold medal. The four-time NBA champion played in four FIBA tournaments with the national team (2004, 2008, 2012 Olympic Games, 2006 FIBA World Cup), winning the gold medal in two of them (2008, 2012).

James has skipped all FIBA tournaments since then to rest and prepare for the NBA season and focus on other off-court things. It is common for NBA megastars to skip the major FIBA tournaments to recover from injuries and fatigue.

LeBron James could consider returning to Team USA for 2024 Olympic Games

Team USA lost to Germany in the semifinal of the FIBA World Cup (113-111) and will now take on Canada in the third-place game. The game will be played at Mall of Asia in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, Sept. 10.

This marked the second straight FIBA World Cup where Team USA failed to win gold. The loss brought a lot of criticism from fans and former NBA superstars, like Carmelo Anthony, who called the tournament a failure for the Americans.

Thus, rumors have already begun about the return of NBA superstars for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where Team USA will look to bounce back and claim its fifth consecutive gold medal.

LeBron James apparently hinted at the possibility of joining the squad for one final appearance in a major FIBA tournament.

On Friday night, after the loss to the Germans, @NBACentrala posted on Twitter wondering whether LeBron James would return to the national team one last time. The LA Lakers forward replied and fueled speculation about what may happen next summer.

Expand Tweet

Other NBA superstars, like Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum could also consider playing for Team USA next summer, while Joel Embiid's status remains unclear. Embiid holds both American and French passport and hasn't yet decided on whether he will play for Team USA or France next summer.

For the time being, LeBron James and the rest of the NBA stars have their sights set on the start of training camp in early October and the regular season on Oct. 24.