Why is Stephen Curry not playing for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Stephen Curry will not be part of Team USA's roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which runs from August 25 to September 10.

This is the second straight FIBA World Cup that the superstar of the Golden State Warriors will skip, as he didn't play in 2019 either. Team USA had a disappointing campaign, finishing seventh and failing to win a medal for the first time since 2002.

Stephen Curry, just like all the elite stars in the NBA, decided to skip the FIBA World Cup to rest. USA Basketball doesn't oblige its superstars to join the team for the major FIBA tournaments, hence it doesn't come as a surprise that the four-time NBA champion will not travel to Asia this summer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Curry has played in international competitions twice in his career, namely the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cup. He won the gold medal in both competitions and has not played for Team USA since.

Curry had initially expressed his desire to play this summer, but never committed to the national team. At 34 years of age, he needs to rest and take care of his body, as he is entering his 15th season in the league.

The 12 players that will represent Team USA in the FIBA World Cup are:

Stephen Curry might play in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Despite skipping the FIBA World Cup to rest and recover, this may not be the last time that we see Stephen Curry play in an international competition. The 8-time All-Star is inclined to play in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Warriors guard told NBA Today on Monday:

“That’s the one piece of a resume coach always likes to joke that I don’t have. He’s already kind of recruiting for next season, or next summer. Rooting the guys on in the World Championships this year, in the World Cup. I know they’ll represent the USA well and take home gold.

“I have no idea what next summer looks like. It’s obviously an extra bonus that Coach Kerr is leading that charge. I’d love to play for him any day of the week, so let’s see how it goes come summer ’24."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Could we see Steph on Team USA next year in the 2024 Olympics? 🏅

This is not the first time that Stephen Curry has expressed his desire to join Team USA in the Olympics. Back in January, he revealed his intention to play in the Olympic Games while speaking to Marc Stein:

“They all say it’s not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don’t know what the chances are, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure.”

Stephen Curry has won four NBA championships, 2 MVP awards, 1 Finals MVP award and two FIBA World Cup gold medals, while leading the NBA in all-time 3-pointers made.

Team USA stands as the defending champions of the Olympics Gold Medal after defeating France in Tokyo in 2021. The Americans have won the gold medal in the previous four Olympic tournaments (2008, 2012, 2016, 2021).

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault