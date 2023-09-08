Serbia vs Germany FIBA World Cup 2023 Odds: Who has better chances of winning the Final?

Team Serbia and Team Germany both picked up massive wins on Friday to punch their respective tickets to the FIBA World Cup 2023 finals. In the case of Team Germany, the squad managed to come back from a one-point deficit at the half to beat Team USA for a 113-111 win.

Despite a strong comeback attempt from Team USA, that saw the team go down 10 points in the fourth quarter, Team Germany stayed strong to secure the win. The squad will now have the chance to compete for their first FIBA World Cup championship after one previous third-place finish.

On the opposite side, Team Serbia managed to upset Team Canada, who saw plenty of success under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Dillon Brooks. Although Serbia entered their semifinal game against Canada as the underdogs, the team was able to pick up a massive 95-86 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, the big talking point surrounding Team Serbia heading into the contest was the absence of Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Although the NBA champ didn't join the team for their FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign, the team still managed to find itself in the finals.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Team Germany sits as a very slight favorite with -120 betting odds, while Team Serbia sits with -102 odds. To put these numbers in perspective, -120 odds for Team Germany means that in order to win $100, a potential gambler would have to put $120 on the team.

On the flip side, for Team Serbia, who sit as slight underdogs, a $102 bet would be required in order to win $100. Of course, these odds can, and will, likely change between now and the championship game on Sunday morning.

Lithuania v Serbia: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Looking at Team Germany and Team Serbia's recent games in the FIBA World Cup 2023

With the FIBA World Cup 2023 championship game set, let's take a look at the recent performances from both Team Germany and Team Serbia. In the case of Team Germany, the team entered the FIBA World Cup 2023 with a ranking of 11, however since then, they have gone 7-0 throughout the tournament.

On the flip side, Serbia, who entered the tournament with a FIBA World Ranking of six, have gone 6-1 throughout the tournament so far. They only lost their Gameday 1 showdown with Italy 76-78.

(Suggested Reading: Austin Reaves and Mikal Bridges honor Carmelo Anthony with celebration)

USA v Germany: Semi Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup

When looking at the stats for the entire tournament, Team Serbia has a slight edge in the points per game department, averaging 97.7ppg. That figure sees them land at the No. 2 spot on the official leaderboards, behind the recently-eliminated Team USA with 102.6ppg averaged.

On the flip side, Team Germany has averaged 94.4ppg throughout the tournament, landing them in the fourth-place spot behind Team Canada with 94.7ppg averaged. In addition, there is one number that stands out on its own for both teams - FG%.

Currently, Serbia leads all teams with a 56.0% field goal percentage throughout the tournament, while Team Germany sits in fifth place with 51.4%. While that could change in the championship game, if things come down to the wire, efficiency could be the key to success for Serbia.