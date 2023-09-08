Watch: Austin Reaves salutes Carmelo Anthony in attendance with '3 to the dome' celebration at USA vs Germany

As Austin Reaves and Team USA looked to continue their impressive FIBA World Cup run, the young standout paid homage to a legend of the game. Early on in the first quarter of Team USA's semifinal matchup with Team Germany, Reaves hit a big three-pointer.

Reaves turned around and imitated NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's signature three-pointer celebration, tapping a 'three' sign on his head. Carmelo Anthony, of course, was sitting courtside for the game, which took place in the Mall of Asia arena in Manila.

The tribute from Austin Reaves comes after Anthony and former NBA champion Pau Gasol both arrived in Manila for the FIBA World Cup final phase. Notably, last year, Anthony was named the Global Ambassador at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, making him another popular figure in the Philippines just like Reaves.

While Carmelo Anthony never captured a FIBA World Cup title, he did notably earn three Olympic gold medals, during his playing career. In addition, he also won a FIBA Americas Championship in 2007 in a tournament contested against North and South American teams.

Currently, at the time of publication, Team USA leads Team Germany's Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis 60-59 at the half. With that in mind, check out the clip of Austin Reaves celebrating Carmelo Anthony-style in the clip below:

Mikal Bridges also pays tribute to Carmelo Anthony sitting courtside

In addition to Austin Reaves paying tribute to Carmelo Anthony sitting courtside, Mikal Bridges also notably paid tribute to the NBA legend. Before halftime, Bridges capped off a monstrous first half by doing Anthony's signature 'three to the dome' celebration as well.

Throughout the first half, Bridges recorded a ludicrous stat line of 15 points on 100% shooting, including 3/3 from beyond the arc. In addition, he hauled down a rebound, dropped a dime, and recorded two blocks.

Throughout the tournament, both Austin Reaves and Mikal Bridges have been key players for Team USA. Heading into the tournament, Steve Kerr named Bridges and Jalen Brunson as two players Team USA would lean on, however, Reaves' emergence as a star can't be denied.

From the first time Reaves set foot on the court in Manila, fans showered him with love, earning quite a hilarious reaction from teammate Anthony Edwards. So far throughout the tournament, Reaves' play has backed up the support he's received from fans.

Amid his impressive run, Reaves has announced that he will be releasing a new special 'Stars & Stripes' edition of his signature AR1 shoes. Whether or not that release is followed by Team USA winning the FIBA World Cup, only time will tell.