How many times has Germany won FIBA World Cup? History of team explored

Team Germany picked up a massive win over Team USA in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023 this week. Although Team USA was projected to win the game by many fans, it was Germany who delivered a stunning upset.

Thanks to a massive performance from Franz Wagner (who scored 22 points), along with 17-point outings from Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis, the team got the win. Now, they find themselves poised to compete for a FIBA World Cup title.

With that in mind, fans have wondered, 'How many times has Germany won the FIBA World Cup?' So far, the country has come up short of winning the World Cup, despite a third-place finish in 2002.

To date, the 2002 third-place performance marks the only podium finish for the German national team in the tournament. That year, FR Yugoslavia and Argentina competed in the championship game, with FR Yugoslavia emerging victorious.

That tournament, which was hosted by the United States, saw young star Dirk Nowitzki help take the team to new heights. At the 2002 FIBA World Cup, Nowitzki kicked off the team's campaign with a 30-point performance to carry the team to victory over China.

Despite a strong start to the tournament, their hope ended in the quarter-final round where they met Spain. After coming up short to Spain in EuroBasket 2001, the team had high hopes for the FIBA World Cup. With Nowitzki at the helm, Germany avenged the loss, advancing to the semifinals.

Unfortunately for Nowitzki and the rest of the team, they suffered an 80-86 defeat to Argentina, eliminating them from World Cup contention. Despite that, the team managed to defeat New Zealand to capture a bronze medal, with Nowitzki earning FIBA World Cup MVP honors.

How does Germany's one third-place finish stack up against other FIBA World Cup countries?

Although Germany has never won the FIBA World Cup, they still find themselves tied with a number of other countries for podium placements in the tournament. Alongside Germany, Croatia, Lithuania, and the Philippines all have one third-place finish on their record.

Sitting just above them, Chile and France have two third-place finishes, with Greece and Turkey both sitting ahead of them with one silver finish each. Sitting ahead of them in eighth place is Russia, with two silver finishes.

In seventh place, Argentina has one gold medal win and two silver medals. Just ahead of them in the all-time rankings is Spain, who has two gold medal wins, and Serbia in fifth place with two gold medal wins and one silver win.

In fourth place, Brazil has two gold medals, silver medals, and bronze medals, while Yugoslavia sits tied for second place. With three gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals, Yugoslavia and the former Soviet Union both sit tied.

Sitting in first place, despite their disappointing finish this year, is Team USA with five gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals.

