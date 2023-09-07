"Me and you should go skydiving" - Shaquille O'Neal tries to rizz up Bobbi, calling her ‘petite’

Shaquille O'Neal recently made a guest appearance on Bobbi Althoff's podcast, leaving fans with plenty of viral moments. The first clip that aired as part of a teaser for the podcast showed the two having a hilariously awkward exchange as Althoff questioned O'Neal on his doctorate.

She used her dry sense of humor to poke O'Neal with questions, leading him to admit that he's not a regular doctor but a love doctor. The clip went viral, building anticipation for the full episode.

After the full episode featuring Shaquille O'Neal released, fans were quick to point out that at one point, O'Neal seemed to be trying to 'rizz up' Bobbi. After the host said that her daughter is projected to be eight feet tall, O'Neal said that he hopes her daughter is about the same size as her, calling her petite.

O'Neal then switched gears, calling her beautiful and gorgeous while saying that she looks much younger than she is. The full exchange is as follows, after the five-minute mark of the video.

Bobbi: My daughter is projected to be 8 feet tall.

Shaq: 8 feet?

Bobbi: Yeah, how tall are you?

Shaq: I'm 7 foot 1.

Bobbi: Yeah, she's gonna be taller than you.

Shaq: I hope not.

Bobbi: Why?

Shaq: I don't want her to be that tall. I want her to be like you, very petite and beautiful.

Bobbi: Oh my god, thank you for calling me beautiful Shaq: You didn't know you were beautiful?

Bobbi: I just didn't think you'd call me that.

Shaq: You're gorgeous. Bobbi: Thank you.

Shaq: I actually thought you were like 21, you're 26.

Shaq then said that he would be ready to skydive with her:

Shaq: You know what? If you want to go skydiving with me, I'll do that.

Shaquille O'Neal's wild suggestion after trying to 'rizz up' Bobbi Althoff

In a complete about-face, after trying to 'rizz up' Bobbi Althoff, Shaquille O'Neal's suggestion of skydiving left Althoff rattled.

Given that the former center once had to sleep on four air mattresses pushed together to accommodate his size, the suggestion sparked a hilarious exchange. Here's how the exchange went after Shaq's skydiving suggestion:

Bobbi: Will you? Can you?

Shaq: I don't know.

Bobbi: I don't think so.

Shaq: Think about it.

Bobbi: I don't think so. I think you're a little too tall.

Shaq: I know you get 10, 20 million views, but if you want to get 100 million views, me and you should go skydiving.

Bobbi: Okay, I think you're gonna have to make a special chute for you.

Shaq: Well, it doesn't matter, because if my chute doesn't work and you're right under me, we're both going down, so...

Bobbi: You want me and you to go together?

Shaq: Yes.

According to enjoyfreefall.com, there are certain limitations to skydiving, and it seems O'Neal doesn't meet the requirements. Despite different guidelines for height and weight for both solo and tandem skydiving, Shaquille O'Neal doesn't meet the requirements for either.

According to the site, for both tandem and solo skydiving, a person can be a maximum height 6-feet-11. In the weight category, for solo skydiving, the limit is 240 pounds, while tandem for skydiving, it is 220 pounds. Given that O'Neal is 7-feet-1 and weighs a reported 324 pounds, he won't make the cut in either category.

