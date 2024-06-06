"I tried to get to Dallas many times": Shaq opens up about wanting to team up with Dirk Nowitzki and Lakers' rejection

Right after 'Inside the NBA' shot its final episode for the 2023-24 season, Shaquille O'Neal has remained active on social media, setting his focus on 'Big Pod with Shaq.' His recent guest was a former NBA Western Conference rival, Dirk Nowitzki, and the four-time champion told an interesting story that triggered some 'what ifs.'

In 2004, right after the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, Shaquille O'Neal looked for greener pastures with another team. Of the teams rumored to have pursued the former league MVP aside from the Miami Heat was the Dallas Mavericks.

O'Neal said he preferred Dallas as his next team but the Lakers refused to pull the trade on a conference rival.

"I tried to get to Dallas many times. Me and Mark was working behind the scenes," said O'Neal. "Right after I left LA, Mark was the first person I called, I said, 'Mark, whatever you got to do to get me there.' And he's like, 'The Lakers won't do it, man.' I was like, '****** me them do it, Mark.' And they wouldn't do it, but that would've been nice."

On Jul. 14, 2004, O'Neal was dealt to the Miami Heat in a trade package that comprised multiple players with Caron Butler, Brian Grant, Lamar Odom and a future first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dirk Nowitzki laments on failed trade talks to move Shaquille O'Neal to the Dallas Mavericks

Hearing from Shaquille O'Neal himself how they could have teamed up in Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki gave his honest thoughts.

"I remember there were a few rumblings around at the time, and then you obviously went to Miami and you guys beat us in 2006. So that was a tough pill to swallow for sure," Nowitzki reacted hearing O'Neal's story.

The Mavericks and Heat met in the 2006 NBA Finals. Initially, the Mavs held a 2-0 series lead over their opponents, but the Heat then took four consecutive games to clinch the title.

Nowitzki then won an NBA championship in 2011 by beating the same team that beefed up by acquiring LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Mike Miller.