"I tried to like it 3x": Draya Michele can’t stop gushing over boyfriend Jalen Green’s historic new campaign with fashion giant

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, couldn't stop gushing over her boyfriend's new commercial with fashion giant Calvin Klein. On Friday, the brand dropped a video featuring Green in Calvin Klein underwear.

Ad

The video featured Green taking off his pair of denims before getting inside the pool. Green is seen doing sauna and cold plunge treatments for recovery from his daily workout.

While many fans showed love to the ad, Michele also expressed her true feelings in the comment section.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I tried to like it 3x," she wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draya Michele's comments on the ad.

It has been over two years since Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been together. While they have largely refrained from overtly showing off their romance, both show each other love through social media posts.

Ad

Trending

Green was part of the historic seven-team trade that landed Kevin Durant in Houston. After playing four seasons with the Houston Rockets, Green will suit up in the Phoenix Suns jersey for his fifth season.

As a Rockets player, Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists in just over 32 minutes. He made 42.2% of his shots, including 34.2% from the 3-point line.

Draya Michele makes grand gesture for boyfriend Jalen Green

With the NBA offseason ending soon, Draya Michele made the best of what's left with her boyfriend, Jalen Green. On Friday, Michele showed off her grand gesture for the Phoenix Suns star in an Instagram story.

Ad

On Sep. 5, when "The Conjuring: Last Rites" was released, Michele booked the entire movie theater. She posted a picture of the screen, featuring the titular line.

"Private show for my babe 🤍," Michele wrote in the caption.

Michele's IG Story [Credit: IG/@drayamichele]

Draya Michele and Jalen Green have been dating since 2023. While the world has gossiped about the massive 17-year age difference between the couple, they have focused on their romance and small family.

Ad

Last year, Michele expressed her frustration with the world taking issue with their relationship.

"I don't know what people's problem is," Draya told TMZ. "Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day."

The couple welcomed a child together in May 2024. The 40-year-old social media influencer has two children from her previous relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More