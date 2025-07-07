Draya Michele reacts with love as Jalen Green pays emotional farewell to Rockets after Suns move

Jalen Green bid his final farewell to the Houston Rockets after being officially traded to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. After playing for four years with the Rockets, Green made an emotional post on his social media.

On Sunday, he posted a series of highlights in his Instagram post, including his draft night in 2020. One of the pictures also showed Green sharing a hyped-up moment with his Rockets teammates, including Dillon Brooks, who was also traded with him to the Phoenix Suns.

Jalen Green thanked the fans in his short final goodbye message.

"H town !!!! Thank you for everything 🖤 the support and love from day 1 is sum I’ll never forget🤞🏽 it’s 4ever 🤘🏽," Green wrote in the caption.

The post received a series of reactions in the comment section, including one from his girlfriend, Draya Michele. The social media personality reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Draya Michele's comment on Jalen Green's farewell post

Jalen Green played four seasons with the Rockets after being drafted 2nd in the 2020 NBA draft. In 307 games in the Rockets jersey, Green averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Draya Michele hilariously tricks Jalen Green into getting her shopping

Last month, Draya Michele pulled a magic trick on her boyfriend Jalen Green to get him to take her shopping in Sephora. In a video on X last month, Michele told the NBA star that if she were able to pull a magic trick, he would have to take her shopping.

"Okay so, I can do magic. I will show you now a trick, but if I get the magic trick and it amazes you and I pull it off seamlessly, then we can go to Sephora," Michele said before starting her trick. "That’s all I want...I want to go to Sephora to get whatever I want."

She put a glass of water in front of the camera and covered it with a towel.

"I'm gonna prove to you that I can drink this glass of water without touching the towel," Michele confidently claimed.

Jalen Green was unable to believe that it was even possible.

Michele went on to attempt to convince Green that she was doing magic. After a few seconds, she told Green that the water was gone and he should see for himself to believe it. Once Green lifted the towel to check, she took the glass and drank the water.

"I'm driving or you're driving?" Michele said as she walked away from the camera.

While many have criticized the 17-year age gap between them, the couple has never let it be an issue between them.

