“I have tried to love him” – Skip Bayless breaks down his take on Ja Morant’s continued transgressions

Skip Bayless, renowned sports commentator and television personality, recently shared his thoughts on Ja Morant's repeated transgressions. Bayless delved into Morant's recent Instagram Live video, where he is brandishing a gun.

Two months back, the young Memphis Grizzlies guard was seen flashing a gun while at a strip club in Glendale, Colorado.

Bayless highlighted the concerning pattern of behavior surrounding Ja Morant, who has been involved in several incidents where the presence of a gun was alleged. Despite the seriousness of these actions, Bayless noted that the consequences imposed on Morant seemed relatively light compared to the potential severity of the situation.

On Undisputed, Skip Bayless said this:

"I have tried and tried and tried some more to love this kid because I really love him as a basketball player. But who doesn't? Who? Who can't? You and I went back and forth ahead of his draft.

"I said I liked him, but. But I think Zion's going to be a greater force in the league just because he's so much bigger. And I did worry a little bit about just size."

Bayless continued:

"The NBA investigated and said we can't prove it prove that, validate that, Okay and that leads to what happened at Denver Okay. So here's my issue with what happened at Denver.

"I don't know what lab he got into, but he showed me a lot about his dedication and discipline in the offseason when it comes to basketball, period. End of story. Because he turned himself into the NBA Most Improved Player."

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant again

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver handed Ja Morant an eight-game suspension during the regular season, and the player spent a brief period at a counseling facility in Florida. Additionally, the incident potentially cost Morant an All-NBA spot, which could have amounted to a staggering $39 million loss on his next contract.

In response to Morant's latest transgression, the Memphis Grizzlies have suspended him from all team activities pending a league review. The organization refrained from making any further comments on the matter.

