"I tried to talk him out of it" - Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks says he tried stopping LaMarcus Aldridge from coming out of retirement

LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA last season owing to a heart condition. However, the 36-year-old has made his way back into the Brooklyn Nets roster after deciding to continue playing the game. His addition makes the Nets team look a whole lot stronger this year, as two other veterans in Paul Millsap and Patty Mills will also be part of the team this year.

LaMarcus Aldridge has been in the league for over 15 years. He has a whole lot of experience and can be a big locker room presence for young guns on the team. Talking about the conversation he had with Aldridge before the return, Nets GM Sean Marks said during an official press conference that:

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Nets GM Sean Marks on LaMarcus Aldridge returning: “I tried to talk him out if it. I said, ‘You don’t need this. Why would you come back?’ I think it was important to see his conviction, and it’s not a conviction made without really doing due diligence.” Nets GM Sean Marks on LaMarcus Aldridge returning: “I tried to talk him out if it. I said, ‘You don’t need this. Why would you come back?’ I think it was important to see his conviction, and it’s not a conviction made without really doing due diligence.” https://t.co/nOF7VOIHAE

"He has cleared everything from a specialist standpoint, you know from a cardiologist. So you know we feel comfortable with where he is, more importantly, he feels comfortable. How the conversation was, quite frankly, you can ask him, but I tried to talk him out of it, you know why do you need this. Why would you come back? I think it was important to see his conviction, and it’s not a conviction made without really doing due diligence. He had already gone above and beyond in terms of talking to the specialists."

What does LaMarcus Aldridge add to the stacked Brooklyn Nets team?

LaMarcus Aldridge is a certified performer in the league. He has 19,951 points to show in his 16 year NBA career. However, his impact on the team is much more than that. With the Brooklyn Nets already stacking up with superstars like James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Aldridge's role will certainly be more the sort of locker room guy that helps keep the team together. He will also play some crucial minutes, but his performance during the limited time last season is a testimony to how effective he can still be at the highest level. Speaking about the decision to get Aldridge back to the Nets, GM Sean Marks said:

" I spoke to LaMarcus multiple times over the summer, specifically when he decided to step away from the game. I respected that decision and we furthered our conversations, you know he called and said: 'I've been cleared.' you know multiple doctors including our own and several specialists throughout the country. It's not something that we take lightheartedly, it's not something he should either and he was very comfortable, wanted to be back here and stayed like several other guys like there is some unfinished business here. So to bring him back to the fold, we thoroughly enjoyed our time, all but short last season. I think we all saw what he was capable of doing and the dynamic that he added to the team both on the court and off the court. He also gives Steve, another very versatile big to play with. So after the specialist gave the green light and he had come to terms on his own, you know he was fighting to comeback and that's what you love to hear and see in a player."

Having played for some of the best teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers, that means Aldridge comes into the Nets team with a lot of playoff experience. He will be hoping to contribute in every way possible and make this time count by winning his first NBA championship.

