“I've got the best player in the world, is that what we want NBA?” - Alan Hahn believes former NBA champion is losing confidence because of a lack of calls on physical plays

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are preparing for a massive Game 3 in the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves down 2-0 in the first round of the Eastern Conference series, and Boston has impressed with its swarming defense. It's been most noticeable for Durant. He's averaged 25.0 points per game but is shooting just 31.7%, including 28.6% from 3-point range, and averaging 6.0 turnovers per game.

Brooklyn will be in front of its fans for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday. For the Nets to get back in the series, they are going to need to get Durant rolling.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday, Alan Hahn said Brooklyn and Durant are getting physically overpowered. He said referees aren't giving the Nets the benefit of the whistle:

The series against the Boston Celtics has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Kevin Durant and fellow superstar Kyrie Irving.

After being on the verge of stealing Game 1, Brooklyn lost 115-114 on a buzzer-beater by Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on Sunday. In Game 2, the Nets came out hot and had a commanding 17-point lead before Boston mounted an impressive comeback to win 114-107 on Wednesday.

After an eye-opening 39-point performance in Game 1, Irving struggled in Game 2. He finished with 10 points on just 4-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds.

Brooklyn is going to have to get Irving and Durant to pick up their performances to fight back in this series.

Boston's defense has given nightmares to the Nets superstars. If Brooklyn doesn't make adjustments in a hurry, they could find themselves in an even bigger hole. All eyes will be on Durant and Irving as the Nets prepare for a must-win Game 3 in the first round of the playoffs.

Durant scored 23 points but took 24 shots in Game 1. He shot 4-for-17 in Game 2, getting most of his points at the free-throw line, where he was 18-for-20.

Brooklyn guard Ben Simmons (back) may make his season debut in Game 4 on Monday.

