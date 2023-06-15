“I’ve all Kobe’s rings” – Gilbert Arenas reveals having Kobe Bryant’s championship rings and their price tag

Despite the stardom that Gilbert Arenas reached in his career, he wasn't able to know the feeling of being an NBA champion, unlike Kobe Bryant. Luckily for him, the rings that some of the players have can be bought and he can have the rings personalized.

Arenas revealed recently that he has all of Bryant's five championship rings with him. According to him, he exclusively got the rings from those who have made the actual rings for NBA champs. However, instead of having the name "Bryant: engraved on the ring, Agent Zero has his last name on the ring as he's not a relative of the LA Lakers legend.

"Yes," Arenas answered when asked if he had any rings that belongs to a player. "I have all of Kobe's rings. All five."

"So, they will have Arenas, they wouldn't have Bryant... All the one's that's for Kobe himself, would have 'Bryant.' So, he'll have Bryant for himself, Bryant for Vanessa, Bryant for his mother and father. So if those rings hit the market, they would be $200,000 to $300,000."

"Mine will have the Arenas on it, I can't put Gilbert on mine, I can't put Agent Zero on mine. It will be Arenas."

Bryant played for the Lakers his entire career and won five championships. His first three rings were from when the team won three years in a row with him and Shaquille O'Neal at the helm. His other two rings were before his injuries started to pile up and slow him down.

As for Arenas, the farthest he's gone in the postseason was in the second round. During his first playoff appearance, the three-time All-Star reached the Eastern Conference semifinals after winning against the Chicago Bulls in the first round. Unfortunately, they were swept by the Miami Heat in Round 2.

Kobe Bryant praised Devin Booker during their first match against each other

Kobe Bryant talked about what it felt like playing against Devin Booker for the first time

Kobe Bryant has inspired generations of hoopers due to his talent, work ethic, and attitude in the game. One of the players he inspired was Devin Booker, who tried to do Bryant's go-to move against him in their first-ever matchup.

"Playing against Booker. He went straight to my move, first time he caught it." Bryant said. "It was great to see, it was absolutely great to see."

Although a bit less athletic, there's no denying that Booker tries to emulate Bryant in how he plays. However, no one can replace the impact that the Black Mamba has made in the NBA.

