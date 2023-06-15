"That’s crazy, y’all trippin"- When Gary Payton couldn't believe Kobe Bryant had tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on January 26, 2020, alongside seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 years old at the time and the news shocked the entire NBA world.

Players and fans responded to this news with deep mourning. One such player was Gary Payton.

Payton recalls that on January 26 he was flying to Atlanta as he was working for TNT at the time. Payton shared that when he got off the plane, his phone was blowing up and people were saying that Kobe Bryant had died. Payton's reaction to this news was:

"Nah. That’s crazy, y’all trippin."

Payton made some calls and found out that the news was indeed true. On this realization, he started crying. Payton said that he had to go on TV and talk about Bryant's death, which he was loath to do as he was still in shock.

Gary Payton and Kobe Bryant were teammates for the LA Lakers in the 2003-2004 season. The Lakers brought in Payton to help Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal win a fourth championship.

While this team did make the 2004 NBA Finals, they lost to the Detroit Pistons 4-1 in the series. Nonetheless, this cemented Payton's relationship with Bryant and they became lifelong friends.

Kobe Bryant on his relationship with his daughter Gianna

Not long before the tragic helicopter crash in which they died, Kobe Bryant had reflected on his relationship with his daughter.

Speaking on the "Jimmy Kimmel Show" in 2018, Bryant said this about his daughter Gianna:

"This kid, man... I'm telling you. The best thing that happens is when we go out, and fans will come up to me, and she'll be standing next to me, and they will be like, 'You gotta have a boy, you and V [wife Vanessa] gotta have a boy, man, to have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy.' And [Gigi] is like, 'I got this!'" Bryant said. "That's right. Yes, you do. You got this."

Gigi dreamed about becoming a professional basketball player and Kobe was very supportive of her goals. However, at the same time, Kobe did not hold back from expressing his love for his daughter despite her success or failure on the court.

"Making sure she knows that I love her whether she plays well or plays like crap. You know, you're my daughter before you're a basketball player, and it's important that she knows that that's how I feel. And those aren't words. You have to behave that way. You have to show her that. ... After a tough game, you get in the car and it's forgotten."

While the two might no longer be here, their shared legacy lives on.

