"I've lost to him every time”: Cavs 5x All-Star Donovan Mitchell reveals most feared opponent and names top 5 dunkers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were without Donovan Mitchell as they lost 116-109 to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. As Mitchell was out with an undisclosed illness, Cavs fans missed him on the court. However, they were able to watch the five-time All-Star guard speak to Thanasis Antetokounmpo on the Thanalysis podcast.

Donovan Mitchell is one the best dunkers for his height (6-foot-3) and it was evident after his All-Star dunk contest win in 2018. Despite his status as one of the most fearsome dunkers who reminds fans of Dwyane Wade, Mitchell might be scared of another dunker.

Thanasis asked Mitchell about the top five dunkers in the league currently, to which the Cavs guard said (21:00):

“Ja, Zach Lavine, Aaron Gordon, Anthony Edwards. I will put myself up there too. Five, I said Derrick Jones, did I say D-Jones? He has to be there. Every dunk contest I've ever lost in my life, in my lifetime, it has been to Derrick Jones. Like every dunk contest I have ever been in, he's been in the same dunk contest. I've lost to him every time.”

It’s noteworthy to mention here that Mitchell wasn’t referring to the All-Star dunk contest. Both Mitchell and Jones have won the contest once. Mitchell won it in 2018, while Jones won it in 2020.

Mitchell added more about Derrick Jones’ dunking abilities:

“Ja and D-Jones are so light, that it looks crazy. I will put Zach in there too, it looks crazy when he is up there too. What he did to Aaron Gordon during that one-off contest, that was for me, crazy.”

How have Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Jones fared in the All-Star Dunk contest?

As mentioned above, both Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Jones Jr. are one-time All-Star Dunk contest winners. Mitchell competed just once and won at his very first attempt. Jones, meanwhile, participated in the dunk contest twice and won it once.

Mitchell won the 2018 All-Star Dunk Contest after defeating Larry Nance Jr., Dennis Smith Jr. and Victor Oladipo. Mitchell even spoke to NBA's Shaun Powell about how important winning the 2018 Dunk Contest was for his career:

"It changed my life. I don't think people knew who 'Spida' really was until the dunk contest. That changed things from a marketing standpoint, from a branding standpoint. Off the floor, my life changed. A blessing to have that."

Jones’ first All-Star dunk contest was in 2017, as he finished second behind Glenn Robinson III. He, however, had a redeeming moment after beating Aaron Gordon after two tiebreakers in 2020.

While we take Donovan Mitchell’s comments about Derrick Jones at face value, we can’t help but dream what an NBA All-Star dunk contest would look like with both high-flyers as contestants.