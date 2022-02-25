"I've never actually physically met Michael Jordan" - Donovan Mitchell shares his two failed opportunities to meet MJ

Michael Jordan is often considered to be the greatest basketball player ever. Jordan has an aura about him that makes everyone want to meet him. However, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has missed out on two golden opportunities to interact with the legend, including in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

In an interview with KSL Sports, Mitchell revealed how he missed the chance to meet Mike over the weekend. The Jazz star was ruled out of the All-Star Game due to a non-COVID respiratory illness. The league had him isolated in his hotel room during the celebration of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

"I've never actually physically met Michael Jordan, so that would have been a moment where I could have. I was actually supposed to do the halftime speech that Ja, Luka, and all those guys did," Mitchell said.

It was definitely a bummer for Mitchell, who missed one of the most memorable nights in basketball history. However, it was not the first time he failed to meet "His Airness." Mitchell revealed that he was supposed to meet Jordan back in 2017 during a predraft workout with the Charlotte Hornets.

"I was supposed to go to Charlotte, I don't know if you know that. I was supposed to be on the Hornets, at least that’s what I was informed of in the morning...I was going to go back for a second workout and Mike was going to be there but things didn’t align, the stars didn’t align. So it would have been great to just be able to just meet him for the first time," Mitchell said.

The Hornets eventually drafted Malik Monk with the seventh overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. Mitchell was selected two picks later by the Denver Nuggets before getting traded to the Jazz.

Michael Jordan interacted with many current players during All-Star weekend

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Michael Jordan was the last member of the NBA 75 announced during the ceremony. He was met with loud cheers from the Cleveland crowd. The six-time NBA champion went on to greet his contemporaries like Dennis Rodman, Magic Johnson and James Worthy, among others.

Jordan also had the opportunity to greet some of the current players such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kawhi Leonard. It was indeed a memorable night for some of the young players that they will never forget.

Many rare moments happened, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James acknowledging each other, Kawhi Leonard smiling and Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen finally burying the hatchet. It was a one-of-a-kind night in the NBA since it will take another 25 years before the next mega celebration happens, and some of the legends may not be there in 2047.

