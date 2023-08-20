”I’ve never said his name once" - Jeremy Sochan hits back at LeBron James stan following Twitter kerfuffle

Jeremy Sochan often trolls LeBron James fans on Twitter and has fun at their expense.

His comments have often been deemed disrespectful and rude even if they are interpreted as harmless online trolling. However, although he didn't mention James' name recently, fans still got triggered and started fueding with the Spurs sophomore.

After getting into a Twitter feud with a self-proclaimed LeBron James fan named "BronMuse," Sochan hilarously trolled the stan, mentioning that he never took anyone's name in particular.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

BronMuse is an account inspired from the sports statistics company called "Statmuse," but is instead entirely focused on King James. He posted a picture of a trash can and asked his followers how he can add it to his header. He then uploaded of Jeremy Sochan as his cover/header image and said that he did it.

After finding his image on the cover, the Spurs forward replied:

"Damn your header is cute (Crown Emoji)."

Expand Tweet

Jeremy Sochan jokingly called himself cute as he is on BronMuse's header, but the latter decided to pick a fight. BronMuse posted stats comparing the James with Sochan even though LeBron James was never mentioned in the conversation.

Sochan realizes that he is now the target of several Lebron James stans online so he often messes with them.

"Funny, I’ve never said his name once," Sochan replied.

Expand Tweet

Jeremy Sochan is a 20-year-old forward who plays for the struggling San Antonio Spurs, and his comments directed at LeBron James, arguably the greatest of all-time, are often controversy-causing. He once asked his followers on Twitter why "King James" flops so much and also laughed at the LA Lakers following their loss in the 2023 Western Conference finals.

Meanwhile, BronMuse often picks fights with Twitter users who disrespect James, so he usually attacks Sochan online. He circled the dates when the LA Lakers are facing the San Antonio Spurs next season and posted the image with the caption:

"Got these games circled, WE READY FOR SOCHAN."

The Lakers play the Spurs back-to-back on Dec. 13 and 15, and even if the players aren't into the rivarly, the fans certainly are.

LeBron James has high praise for San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama

LeBron James of the LA Lakers (right) and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs [Image Credit: Sporting News]

LeBron James is one of the NBA's main faces, and he is always asked about interesting rookies entering the league. However, Victor Wembanyama is not an ordinary first pick but is considered the greatest prospect in decades. In fact, the last player to have this level of hype before even an NBA debut was James himself in 2003.

Expand Tweet

James was asked about his thoughts on Wembanyama and he had nothing but high praise:

"Everyone has been a unicorn in recent years, but Wembanyama is more like an alien. No one has ever seen someone as tall as him be as fluid and graceful as he is on the court. His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot jump shots from the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, blocked shots , he is without a doubt a generational talent."

Wembanyama's game mirrors a wing, but he stands at 7-foot-5. He can block shots, take 3-pointers, dribble the ball and do a lot more than most 7-footers can.

LeBron James is a basketball savant so it should come as no surprise that he recognized the talent and genetic gifts in Wembanyama.

James made an additional comment about Wembanyama that stuck with most fans:

"You can tell he loves the game. He was smiling a lot playing."

Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut is on Oct. 25, when the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)