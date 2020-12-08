'I've been a part of two of the hardest championships in league history' - LeBron James demands respect after winning title with LA Lakers

The greatest basketball player of this century, LeBron James has achieved things that most people can only dream of in the NBA. He became the first player to win the NBA Finals MVP Award with three different franchises after leading the LA Lakers to the title in the bubble. Yet, he has naysayers doubting his credentials.

LeBron James claims bubble win with LA Lakers was one of the toughest NBA championships in NBA history

LeBron James appeared on the Road Trippin' Podcast and discussed several topics with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. LeBron mentioned that there'll always be a debate as to who's the greatest basketball player. But he's sure that he's won two of the toughest NBA Championships ever including the one with the LA Lakers. LeBron James elucidated:

"I've been a part of two teams that's won the two hardest championships in NBA league history - the 2016 Cavs coming back from 3-1 versus a 73-9 team...and then what we went through in the bubble. If you're not in the bubble, you don't quite understand it. ... This is literally out of your whole comfort zone. I didn't see my family for eight and a half weeks. ... It just felt like a horror movie in the bubble and I just believe that I've been a part of two of the hardest championships in league history."

LeBron James wants his "damn respect"

"I want my damn respect too."



After winning the 2020 NBA Finals with LA Lakers, LeBron James made a rather iconic remark during the trophy presentation ceremony, stating that he wants his respect. King James explained the reason behind this comment too:

"After all that I've accomplished in this league, there's still conversation of doubt. And I can hear and I can see it on my feed. ... It was a reassurance to myself but it was also to the naysayers and the haters to let them know that I was right here. I hear it, I see it...and I'm holding them accountable."

LeBron James

LeBron James isn't anywhere close to finished yet. He only recently extended his contract with LA Lakers until the 2022-23 season by which time he would've spent 20 years in the league. Expect him to continue breaking records and set new standards in the meantime.

