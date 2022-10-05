"I've seen the Jeffrey Dahmer joints" - Shaquille O'Neal mercilessly roasts Logan Paul, jokingly compares him to serial killer featured on Netflix show

Shaquille O'Neal mercilessly roasted Logan Paul during a recent appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast. O'Neal jokingly compared the social media star to Jeffrey Dahmer from the Netflix show "DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Dahmer was a serial killer who terrorized Milwaukee from the late 1980s to early 1990s.

The LA Lakers legend discussed several topics as a guest on Paul's popular podcast. But before going into his career in the NBA and as an entrepreneur, Shaq noticed Paul wearing a new pair of glasses. He compared those to what Evan Peters wore to portray Dahmer on the Netflix show.

"I've seen the Jeffrey Dahmer joints," O'Neal said. "You've been watching Netflix, so have I. I'm on Episode 6 right now."

The Netflix limited series was released on Sept. 21. It tells the story of Dahmer, who killed 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991. Dahmer was portrayed by Evan Peters, who is known for his roles on "American Horror Story," "X-Men" and "WandaVision."

Dahmer was famous for wearing aviator-style glasses, which were popular back in the early 1990s. One of the glasses he wore while incarcerated is up for sale at auction. According to The Hill, the glasses could fetch around $150,00 and are currently owned by Taylor James of Cult Collectibles.

As for Logan Paul's glasses, he explained to Shaquille O'Neal that they were prescription glasses.

"I'm just getting toasted," Paul said. "It's a low prescription. It's not just for style."

Shaquille O'Neal also roasted George Janko on the show

Two questions into his appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Shaquille O'Neal called out co-host and YouTuber George Janko. O'Neal asked Janko why he's not saying anything and not asking him questions:

"You ain't going to ask me a question?"

Janko explained that he was just starstrucked by Shaq's size, even saying that he read the Bible and that O'Neal was a real giant. But the NBA legend was not having any of it.

"You've been sitting here for 30 minutes and that's all you can freaking say?" O'Neal said. "F**king kidding me? Ask a question, jeez. Are you drunk? ... You might wanna give him his two-weeks notice."

Shaq's appearance on the podcast lasted for around 45 minutes. The Hall of Fame center discussed a lot of topics and answered fan questions. The topics included Kobe Bryant, the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, his family, his business and his career as a DJ.

