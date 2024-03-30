"I've seen this motherf**er" do 80 verses" - 'Blue Lips' fame rapper ScHoolboy Q talks about being Kendrick Lamar's 'hype-man' & his impact on life

ScHoolboy Q is no doubt an inspiration to many due to his unique catalog of songs, but now the "lue Lips" artist has revealed which artist had the biggest influence on him. And it’s none other than Kendrick Lamar.

Although, Kendrick and ScHoolboy Q might now be more peers than anything else. But if K-Dot had not been such a welcoming figure to Q when he first started writing raps with TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) before forming the rap supergroup Black Hippy, his history could have turned out very differently.

His appreciation for the Compton legend has been well-publicized over the years, with ScHoolboy Q speaking highly of former TDE labelmate K-Dot whenever questioned.

Now, in a recently-released "Podcast P" with Paul George, ScHoolboy Q goes one step further talking about the endearing bond between him and Kendrick and how he had a good impact on his rapping career.

Answering co-host Dallas Rutherford’s questions about sharing a specific story that made him take rapping more seriously and move on from being Kendrick Lamar's hype man, Q responds with the following:

“I mean sometimes when you around greatness like you can't ignore that sh*t. Like that's how great he is. Clearly, I mean it's Kendrick Lamar. Like even if you dislike his music, like you can't deny who he is and what he's done. Like I was just like you know inspired by him how he can just like go all the time."

Impressed by Kendrick Lamar's creative process and acknowledging how it had a good impact on his career, the five-time Grammy-nominated artist went on:

“The first session bro like literally he just like you know, he's just so locked in. Like nothing is like a distraction. It's just mad weird bro like, like I said, you feel it like sometime like even a motherf***er that ain't popping, he can walk in a room and it just change the room.

"It just was one of those things like, he's playing the beat right now and everybody would just sit back and like let him cook because he cooking and he cook, lay it."

Impressed by his work ethic, ScHoolboy Q continued:

"Maybe it's good, maybe it's not. But he cooking And then if he didn't like it, he gonna come back the next day and redo the verse, redo the verse, redo that. I seen this motherf**ker do 80 verses. ... or just have four bars and just constantly work through those four bars until he makes it right.

"He just has this vision that he already wants and he just like until he executed he not really tripping on like you know just getting some sh*t off.

ScHoolboy Q goes over the moon after ‘GOAT’ LeBron James approves his new album "Blue Lips"

The 37-year-old L.A. rapper has come a long way from being Kendrick Lamar's hype man to platinum-selling artist.

At the beginning of the month, ScHoolboy Q released his sixth studio album, "Blue Lips." He has come out on Twitter and asked fans what their favorite tracks from the album were and the conversation took a surprising turn when none other than LeBron James, chimed in with his own picks.

“Blueslides, oHio & Time killers so far. Too many fire tracks G,” LeBron James replied.

Thrilled by LeBron James' response, the South Central rapper, who’s also a frequent guest at LA Lakers games, took the opportunity to congratulate the NBA superstar.

In a follow-up post, he highlighted LeBron's sharp eye for detail, mentioning how LeBron accurately referenced a song "oHio."

