"I've seen it in person": Anonymous player offers firsthand account of Pacers' new signing James Johnson's intimidating presence

The Indiana Pacers have added some toughness after plucking veteran James Johnson from free agency. The Wake Forest product is expected to shore the team’s frontline as they try to go deeper in the competition in the ongoing NBA season.

The 36-year-old bruiser is returning to the Pacers after playing 18 games for them in the 2022-23 season. His latest contract is for one year. Throughout his NBA career, Johnson has established himself as one to bring on physicality and intimidation game in and game out.

In fact, one anonymous player attested to seeing first-hand how James Johnson is not someone to mess with. BBall posted about it on Instagram:

“One day after the whole game ball situation, the Pacers have signed James Johnson to a one-year deal — The Pacers will play the Bucks again on January 1st and 3rd 🍿”

The caption is in reference to the highly physical game between the Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, where Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 64 points in a 140-126 victory. After the game, the Pacers took the game ball, and a fuming ‘Greek Freak’ confronted them about it.

James Johnson was selected 16th overall in the 2009 draft by the Chicago Bulls. Thereafter, he had stops in Toronto, Sacramento, Memphis, Miami, Minnesota, Dallas, New Orleans and Brooklyn, before landing in Indiana. He has career averages of 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 13-9 record. They recently made it all the way to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament but lost to the LA Lakers.

James Johnson has a background in martial arts

The imposing presence that Johnson has on the court is partly brought about by his background in martial arts, particularly in MMA.

While he has made a name for himself as a basketball player, he's a formidable MMA fighter, competing in game before joining the NBA. Johnson has seven MMA matches under his name and an undefeated 20-0 record in kickboxing before that.

He is a second-degree black belt and earned the moniker ‘Little Ali’ in the MMA circuit for his footwork, reminiscent of the late Muhammad Ali. In 2020, while playing for the Dallas Mavericks, James Johnson spoke of his MMA background in relation to basketball:

“In fighting, you’re always training for that one person, and it was just you versus him. But in basketball, it’s a team sport, so you have to do what’s needed. But me walking onto the court or me walking into the (MMA) game felt the same.”

