“I’ve seen what you did to my team, f*** you” - Karl-Anthony Towns reveals what Michael Jordan said to him during the NBA All-Star game

One of the highlights of the 2022 All-Star Games was Michael Jordan's interaction with Karl-Anthony Towns and Luka Doncic. Jordan, who was visibly excited, bear-hugged the young Dallas Mavericks star from behind and then shared a few words with him and Towns.

Towns, while on his YouTube channel, was reacting to a tweet of the Doncic, Towns, and MJ interaction video with a caption that read:

"MJ has no idea who KAT is."

KAT then went on to share with his fans exactly what went down during his meeting with His Airness. The Timberwolves superstar said:

"MJ looks at me and he goes, 'I remember what you did to my team. I've seen what you did to my team, f*** you.' I said yeah, I like this energy. Yeah, I like this energy. That's why you see me right here in the video go, 'yeah.' And the funniest part, MJ is so iconic and so competitive, he looks back at me and goes, 'yeah.'"

Michael Jordan was referencing the game in his conversation with Karl-Anthony Towns that was played less than a week before the All-Star game. The game in question was between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

The Timberwolves, led by Towns' 39 points, 15 rebounds, and four three-pointers, defeated the Hornets 126-120. For Charlotte, Miles Bridges, Lamelo Ball, and Terry Rozier combined for 75 points but ended up being seven points short of a win. Jordan, the majority owner of the team and a former GM, took his meeting with Karl-Anthony Towns as an opportunity to show his admiration in his own iconic way.

Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player ever, according to ESPN's latest rankings

In their most recent NBA player rankings published on February 21st, ESPN ranked Michael Jordan as the best of all time. Essentially, the sports giant has settled the debate from their side as to who is the greatest player of all time, and LeBron James is not better than Jordan, according to the rankings.

The list has created quite a furor in the community. Players, pundits, and fans are all in splits over the accuracy of the rankings. Most feel that Kobe Bryant, instead of being ranked 10th, should easily be in the top 5 if not the top 3. Meanwhile, few believe that Steph Curry, on account of being the greatest shooter of all-time, should also be a part of the top 10.

However, there have been very rare disagreements with Michael Jordan's place at the top of the ladder. It seems that even after almost 19 years since he played in the NBA, he is still considered to be the best player to ever play the sport.

