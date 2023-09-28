"I've had sex with 35 guys" - Brittany Renner's body count has Shannon Sharpe taking 4 swigs of alcohol, NFL legend tells crew to 'help themselves'

Shannon Sharpe had an all-time reaction when social media influencer Brittany Renner shared her body count. Sharpe had to drink a lot of alcohol after the confession, which has turned into a viral meme. Renner is the mother of Charlotte Hornet big man P.J. Washington's first child.

On a recent episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Renner opened up about her life as an online personality and actress. One of the topics they discussed was New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's dating list, which includes actresses, singers and supermodels. That made Renner confess about her own list and how many men she has been with.

"So, because my dating pool is, I mean, my god, impressive," Renner said. "Expansive? I've had sex with 35 guys, okay?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Renner's revelation made Unc Shannon drink four shots of alcohol and invite his crew to take them as well, as it was a bar setting.

"Oh, lord!" Sharpe said. "Anybody else need a shot of this? We are in a bar, so help yourself."

It was wild information to give to the public, but Renner was comfortable enough to share it. Brittany Renner explained that she always had the need to share and it was one of the reasons why she published a book titled "Judge This Cover" in 2018.

"Probably the same reason that I wrote a book, because I feel called to share," Renner said.

"There are some things that maybe moving forward I would keep to myself. But I mean, I just told you I had sex with 35 guys. An updated number for people who have been following the number for years."

Also Read: "The Warriors had some questionable characters" - Dell Curry once doubted Golden State as perfect landing spot for Steph Curry in 2009 NBA draft

Who is Brittany Renner, and how is she related to P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets?

P.J. Washington (left) and Brittany Renner (Photo: The Fumble/YouTube)

As mentioned earlier, Brittany Renner is a social media influencer and actress. She was born on Feb. 26, 1992 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi to Stevie J and Jodie Renner. Brittany studied at Jackson State University but met P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets when he was playing at Kentucky.

The two dated and had a child together named, Paul Jermaine III, in 2021. They broke up after the birth of their son, and there were rumors about Washington paying child support amounting to $200,000.

Washington debunked those rumors but confirmed that he's giving all the support his son needs.

He's engaged to his current girlfriend, Alisah Chanel, and they had their first baby together earlier this year. They're set to welcome another child early next year.

Also Read: "This is a perfect fit": Kendrick Perkins believes Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo counteract Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray