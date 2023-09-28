"This is a perfect fit": Kendrick Perkins believes Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo counteract Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history on Thursday when they acquired Damian Lillard in a three-team deal. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes that Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are now the favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship over Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

In a recent episode of "SportsCenter", Perkins discussed the blockbuster Lillard trade with Elle Duncan. The former NBA star compared the combo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo to Jokic and Murray, who won the 2023 title with the Denver Nuggets. He explained that the new Bucks duo perfectly fits together:

"This is a perfect fit when you talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Who won the NBA championship this past season? It was Jamal Murray and Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. How teams can stop Jamal Murray and Jokic and the two-man game? We're going to see the same thing with Damian Lillard and Giannis."

Perkins added:

"The beautiful thing about this whole situation is Dame Dolla is able to play off the ball, his capability to play off the ball. Matter of fact, this is who I got winning the NBA championship right now. My early prediction, they are the favorite."

The Milwaukee Bucks could end up being better than the Denver Nuggets this season considering Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez will join Lillard and Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup. Either Pat Connaughton or Malik Beasley will be the starting shooting guard.

Milwaukee's depth includes players such as Bobby Portis, Robin Lopez and Jae Crowder. They could be on the hunt for veterans who can contribute such as Will Barton, Terrence Ross, Austin Rivers, Cameron Payne, Kendrick Nunn and Justise Winslow.

Full breakdown of Damian Lillard trade

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that involved the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks parted ways with Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, a first-round pick and two first-round pick swaps.

Portland, on the other hand, received Holiday, the three first-round picks from the Bucks, as well as DeAndre Ayton and Toumani Camara from the Suns. They traded Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson and Nassir Little to Phoenix.

It seemed like the Bucks and Suns were the winners of the deal, while the Blazers are looking to trade Holiday and embrace the rebuild. Here's the full breakdown of the blockbuster trade:

Bucks receive: Damian Lillard.

Suns receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Blazers receive: Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round pick (MIL), 2028 and 2030 first-round pick swaps with the Bucks.

