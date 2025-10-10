  • home icon
  • "I've been an unc for a long time" - Kawhi Leonard shares lighthearted answer about his status as the elder statesman of ageing Clippers team

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 10, 2025 15:23 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Kawhi Leonard shares lighthearted answer about his status as the elder statesman of ageing Clippers team. (Image Source: Imagn)

Kawhi Leonard will enter his 14th season in the league in the 2025-26 campaign. The Clippers star has built an illustrious legacy in the league and has now achieved veteran status.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn asked Leonard for his thoughts on the "uncs" on his team. The Clippers star embraced the Gen Z term and revealed that he has considered himself an "unc" from the early days of his career.

"I’ve been an unc for a long time. Since I was 16 years old. It’s nothing new," Leonard said. "I started on a team with a lot of veterans. It’s nothing new to me. When I first came in I was with a lot of greats. Tim Duncan, Tony, Manu, Stephen Jackson, TJ Ford, Richard Jefferson. It’s been like that for me."
Kawhi Leonard is an indispensable pillar on a Clippers team that depends on a veteran's experience rather than a rookie's raw talent. The other team from LA has one of the oldest rosters in the league, with their starting five comprising veterans who have established themselves.

Leonard is one of the best players to step foot in the league in the past decade. When fully healthy, it can be argued that the Clippers star is the best player on the court in any matchup, thanks to his strong two-way game. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 49.8% shooting from the field.

Kawhi Leonard offers encouragement to Guangzhou Loong-Lions after securing first preseason win

The Los Angeles Clippers faced the Guangzhou Loong-Lions from the Chinese Basketball Association in their first preseason game. As many fans expected, the LA team secured an easy win.

They dominated the Chinese professional basketball team in all aspects of the game, and ended the night with a 142-95 scoreline. While giving a postgame interview, Kawhi Leonard spotted the Chinese team leaving the arena. He offered encouragement to the players as they left.

"Keep going, y’all. For real. I’ll see y’all next time," He said.
Leonard was the star of the preseason game as he scored 18-points and dished out two-assists in just 18 minutes of game time. He was sidelined from the game after the half to protect him from potential injuries.

Everyone on the Clippers roster got to see the court in the first preseason game. Chris Paul, Ivica Zubac, and John Collins had good games. All three of them finished the game with 15-points each.

