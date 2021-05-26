"I can't wait to be able to play a playoff game in front of the Laker faithful" - LeBron James excited about home games after LA Lakers' win over Phoenix Suns

LeBron James and the LA Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns in a 109-102 win on the road Tuesday night. The teams faced off in their first-round playoff matchup that reached epic levels after they exchanged leads late in the fourth quarter. However, it was the Purple and Gold that came out on top in the end with clutch baskets and free-throws from its two stars.

The series shifts to Los Angeles, where the LA Lakers will play in front of their home crowd. It will be the first playoff game at Staples Center for the Lakers since 2013, as well as LeBron James' first postseason match at the venue as a member of the team.

"I can't wait to be able to play a playoff game in front of the Laker faithful," James said in the postgame interview.

LeBron James had 23 points, four rebounds and nine assists. The four-time MVP and Anthony Davis played critical roles in the deciding minutes of the game. James nailed a tough jumper and a 3-pointer while Davis hit his free throws in the final minutes to put the game away.

"It's going to be pretty special for our fans,” James told reporters. "That's what I came here for to be able to play a playoff game in front of the Lakers faithful."

Aside from LeBron James, the much-maligned Anthony Davis, who came out flat in Game 1, was also a different player coming into Game 2. He led the LA Lakers in scoring with 34 points and added 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

"He shows it time and time again...big guts in those situations." Frank Vogel on LeBron James hitting another big shot in a pivotal moment for the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/KEThGO2i9q — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 26, 2021

“I put it on myself, as all leaders do, and I wanted to make sure that I made a statement in this game, come out with more energy and more effort on both ends of the floor,” Davis said in the postgame interview with TNT.

“We’ve been together a while now, he don’t need to be in my ear,” Davis added. “He saw my face. We didn’t talk much at all today.”

LeBron on AD: "Give him the ball early, often and always." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 26, 2021

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond win rebound battle for LA Lakers

Devin Booker #1 puts up a shot over Anthony Davis #3.

After losing the battle of the boards 47-33 in Game 1, the LA Lakers made good use of their height and heft to take a 39-31 advantage.

After a so-so performance on the boards in Game 1 with nine rebounds, Andre Drummond made up for it by grabbing 12. Davis had 10 rebounds after grabbing just seven in Game 1 for the LA Lakers. LeBron James also contributed four rebounds.

The LA Lakers stole home court advantage from the Suns with the win and LeBron James avoided going down 0-2 in a first-round series for the first time in his career. Game 3 will be on Thursday.

